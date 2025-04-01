David Lammy says British pint ‘safe’ as MPs debate measurement legislation

The British pint is “safe” under the Government, according to the Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy offered assurances to MPs after he was asked to guarantee the “most glorious of British symbols” could not be abolished as a result of legislation being debated in Parliament.

The Product Regulation and Metrology Bill gives powers to ministers to regulate the marketing and use of goods in the UK after Brexit.

It was amended in the House of Lords to provide protections to the imperial pint measure to ease fears over its future.

The changes accepted by the Government would bar ministers from preventing or restricting the use of the pint in relation to draught beer, cider or milk in returnable containers.

It also provides a definition of a pint as 0.56826125 cubic decimetres.

Speaking at Foreign Office questions, Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh said: “I’m a simple soul so I trust the Foreign Secretary completely.

“Will he assure me that nothing in the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill … will in any way nullify Brexit by limiting our deal to make our own decisions on regulation and to conduct our own free trade deals?

“And above all, as a Great British patriot, will he assure me that nothing in the Bill will allow any minister to ever abolish the most glorious of British symbols – the Great British pint?”

Mr Lammy replied: “Can I assure the right honourable gentleman that the Great British pint is safe under this Government.

“I will write to him on the detail in the coming days though.”

The Bill will be debated at second reading in the Commons on Tuesday.