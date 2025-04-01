Briton missing in Spain found

A Briton who has gone missing after leaving a Spanish airport has been found, police said.

Jason Taylor, 36, had been due to return to the UK on a flight from Alicante-Elche Airport on Saturday morning, but left following an issue with his boarding pass.

Friends of Mr Taylor, from Powys, who have been searching for him said he had been seen on CCTV cameras leaving the airport on foot.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Taylor had been found and was with his family.

A relative of Mr Taylor posted on Facebook to confirm the news.

They added: “Thank you all for sharing and caring.”