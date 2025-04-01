Airport security check uncovers £1m cocaine stash hidden in electric wheelchair

Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine hidden in an electric wheelchair has been found during an airport security check.

The discovery was made at Manchester Airport on Sunday after a passenger flew in from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Border Force officers scanned the wheelchair, which contained 11 packages, weighing 12kg, concealed in the seat and backrest, said the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine was found hidden in the electric wheelchair (NCA/PA)

NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee, said: “The concealment shows the ingenuity crime groups employ to smuggle cocaine.

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to combat the threat of Class A drugs and protect the UK public.”

Portuguese national Casimiro De Lemos-Francisco, 56, has been charged with drug smuggling. He will appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 6.