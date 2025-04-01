23 people contact police tracing further potential victims of rapist PhD student

More than 20 women have contacted police to say they may have been raped by Zhenhao Zou, the Chinese PhD student detectives believe may be one of the UKs most prolific sex offenders.

Police launched an international appeal after Zou, 28, was convicted of drugging and raping 10 women following a trial at the Inner London Crown Court in March.

Metropolitan Police commander Kevin Southworth said: “Given how prolific Zou seems to have been, there is every potential he could be one of the most prolific offenders that we’ve ever seen in this space.”

Zhenhao Zou was convicted of drugging and raping 10 women (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives have yet to confirm whether the 23 people who have come forward add to their estimates that more than 50 other women from across the globe may have been targeted by Zou.

The University College London (UCL) student is set to be sentenced on June 19.

Work is already underway to see if the 23 new potential cases could result in Zou facing further charges, according to Mr Southworth, who appealed for others who have concerns to come forward.

He said: “We have victims reaching out to us from different parts of the globe.

“At the moment, the primary places where we believe offending may have occurred at this time appears to be both in England, here in London, and over in China.

“We haven’t had any victim-survivors yet report an offence in Belfast but we’re open-minded about that.

“Given how active and prolific Zou appears to have been with his awful offending, there is every prospect that he could have offended anywhere in the world.”

Police have issued an appeal as they attempt to trace more victims (Met Police/PA)

“We wouldn’t want anyone to write off the fact they may have been a victim of his behaviour simply by virtue of the fact that you are from a certain place.

“The bottom line is, if you think you may have been affected by Zhenhao Zou or someone you know may have been, please don’t hold back. Please make contact with us.”

Zou used hidden or handheld cameras to record the attacks, keeping the footage and sometimes the belongings of the women as souvenirs.

He targeted young, Chinese women, inviting them to his flat for drinks or to study, before drugging and assaulting them.

Zou was convicted of 11 counts of rape, with two of the offences relating to one victim, as well as three counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image, one count of false imprisonment and three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offence, namely butanediol.

He was cleared of two further counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image, one count of possession of MDMA with intent to commit a sexual offence, and four counts of possession of ketamine with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Mr Southworth said: “Of those 10 victims, several were not identified so as we could be sure exactly where in the world they were, but their cases, nevertheless, were sufficient to see convictions at court.

“There were also, at the time, 50 videos that were identified of further potential female victims of Zhenhao Zou’s awful crimes.

“We are still working to identify all of those women in those videos.

Zhenhao Zou kept items belonging to his victims as trophies, the jury heard (Met Police/PA)

“We have now, thankfully, had 23 victim survivors come forward through the appeal that we’ve conducted, some of whom may be identical with some of the females that we saw in those videos, some of whom may even turn out to be from the original indicted cases.”

The team of detectives needed to look at Zou’s potential crimes will have to increase and “more resources” will be put into the investigation.

Mr Southworth added: “Ultimately, now it’s the investigation team’s job to professionally pick our way through those individual pieces of evidence, those individual victims’ stories, to see if we can identify who may have been a victim, when and where, so then we can bring Zou to justice for the full extent of his crimes.”

Zou lived in a student flat in Woburn Place, near Russell Square in central London, and later in a flat in the Uncle building in Churchyard Row in Elephant and Castle, south London.

He had also been a student at Queen’s University Belfast, where he studied mechanical engineering from 2017 until 2019.

In what will be a delicate situation, Mr Southworth said officers are waiting to hear from potential victims with a view to “supporting and understanding” what has happened.

He said the detectives are looking to understand “what may have happened without wishing to revisit the trauma, but in a way that enables (the potential victims) to give evidence in the best possible way.”

The Metropolitan Police is appealing to anyone who thinks they may have been targeted by Zou to contact the force either by emailing survivors@met.police.uk, or via the major incident public portal on the force’s website.