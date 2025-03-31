Woman identified a year after body found in river

A woman whose body was found in a river has been identified a year after she was discovered.

Laura Stanley, 38, was named by Greater Manchester Police on Monday after her body was found by a member of the public in the River Mersey near Chorlton Water Park in Manchester on March 21 last year.

The force said the family of Ms Stanley, who was originally from Derbyshire but living in Stockport, contacted officers after an image of facial reconstruction, created by FaceLab at Liverpool John Moores University, was released.

A DNA match was then confirmed through a familial link.

In a tribute, her family said: “Laura was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of fun and adventure.

“She was generous, thoughtful, caring and always keen to volunteer within the community.

“Laura was a proud and loving mum and she will be greatly missed by her girls and all of her friends and family who loved her dearly.”

Investigations will now be carried out into the final movements of Ms Stanley, who police believe was last seen in January 2024.

The force’s professional standards directorate is reviewing a previous missing report relating to her in the time before the discovery of her body, a spokesman said.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards said: “For the last twelve months, the investigation team have worked meticulously on this case, demonstrating commitment and dedication to giving Laura her identity back and reuniting her with her family and loved ones.

“I would like to pass my condolences on to all of those who knew Laura, especially her family, who we are continuing to support at this awfully difficult time.

“We will now continue to investigate Laura’s last movements and how she ultimately came to be discovered in the River Mersey just over a year ago.

“These are answers her family deserve and we will be keeping them updated as we carry out this work.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, using the Live Chat Service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log number 1191 of 21 March 2024, or calling Major Incident Team Syndicate 3 directly on 0161 856 9479.