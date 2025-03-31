Woman arrested after baby boy found dead in M&S shopping bag

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth, neglect and infanticide after a newborn baby was found dead outside a church in west London.

The boy’s body was discovered by a council refuse worker inside a black Marks & Spencer bag outside All Saints’ Church, off Talbot Road, in Notting Hill on March 25.

Police said they are open-minded about the circumstances of the child’s death.

The woman, in her 30s, was located safely on Saturday and subsequently arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

This was “necessary” to allow officers to continue inquiries and understand more about the circumstances of the incident, the force said.

Tributes for the baby boy were left outside the church (Yui Mok/PA)

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she remains.

A forensic post-mortem examination of the boy will take place later this week.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “We believe that the woman is the baby’s mother and I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs, while officers continue their work to understand what took place.

“I recognise that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of inquiry are fully explored.

“I appreciate the high level of attention that this investigation has received, but we politely ask for the public not to speculate.”

Mr Renowden said the arrest was a “significant development” but encouraged anyone with any information to still contact the police on 101 or at @MetCC quoting CAD1879 of March 26.