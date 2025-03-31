What the papers say – March 31

Political headlines both at home and abroad lead the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times reports the Prime Minister is set to announce Britain will pay foreign prosecutors to track down people smugglers as he hosts a landmark illegal migration summit.

The Guardian and Financial Times lead with US President Donald Trump saying he is “pissed off” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his approach towards a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the i Paper says Sir Keir Starmer has warned Mr Trump against starting a trade war in a phone call following the White House announcing 25% tariffs on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

The ongoing war of words between the Duke of Sussex and the head of a charity he founded leads several papers, the Daily Mail reporting Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka claimed Harry tried to make her defend the Duchess of Sussex publicly following a spat at a polo match.

Ms Chandauka accused the duke of covering up an investigation into bullying and misogyny on the board of the charity, according to the Metro, while the Daily Mirror says he was also accused of derailing a charity fundraiser by announcing he would turn up with a TV crew.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports ethnic minority criminals are being prioritised by judges considering bail under Ministry of Justice guidelines.

The Daily Express leads with Tory analysis determining extra annual household costs are rising under Labour.