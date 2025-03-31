Tributes left by ‘heartbroken’ loved ones of three dead in station house fire

Floral tributes and toys have been left by “heartbroken” loved ones of a mother and her four-year-old daughter who were among three who died in a fire at a historic former station house.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Emma Conn, 30, and her daughter Mayci Fox, aged four, both of Desborough, Northamptonshire, died in the fire along with 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, police said.

An aerial view of the historic former station house in Beswick Close, Rushton (Jacob King/PA)

Police officers remained at the scene on Monday while flowers and cards were left near the house behind a cordon.

One message addressed to the mother and daughter said: “I can’t believe you’re gone. I’ll miss the never-ending voice notes, gossip and just seeing you happy with your babies. Love you!”

Another card addressed to them said: “Love you both so much. We are all heartbroken I hope he gives you the best bed up there because you and her deserve the absolute best.”

A message to the 23-year-old said: “Louie you sweet beautiful boy. I was so blessed to have you in my life. You were the best big brother, you’re now the biggest shining star. Love you.”

A card included the message: “You will all remain in my thoughts and heart forever” while other tributes said “Love you always brother” and “What I’d give to gossip with you right now”.

Among the tributes were teddy bears, candles and a soft football.

Messages were left by relatives and friends of the victims (Sophie Robinson/PA)

Police said the victims have been named with the agreement of the coroner’s office and support of their families, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but was released on Sunday evening and will face no further action, police said.

The force said an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, with detectives working closely with partners including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police previously said the fire is not believed to have been caused by a criminal act.