Police recover stolen jewellery worth more than £1 million

Police have found more than £1 million worth of largely gold jewellery stolen over the course of two years.

The items, which include a Rolex watch belonging to a First World War officer, were mostly taken from London’s south Asian community in Hounslow across 2023 and 2024, the Metropolitan Police said.

Four men are facing trial over charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, the force added as it appealed for rightful owners to come forward and claim their property.

One of the items recovered by police is a Rolex watch belonging to a First World War officer (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The items recovered by police also include:

– A gold locket containing old black and white photographs of a woman on one side and a man on the other.

– A gold wedding ring and another gold ring engraved with the letters “M” and “N”.

– A gold pocket watch with an engraved message which says: “Presented to Clarence Tollington by Harlow Bros Ltd on his retirement… in appreciation of… loyal service”.

– A gold and diamond necklace with beading.

– A gold hair pin.

The jewellery was taken largely from London’s South Asian community in Hounslow (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Sergeant Lee Davison said: “The stolen jewellery was largely taken from London’s south Asian community across 2023 and 2024 in Hounslow and was recovered as part of a year-long operation.

“While it is believed to be worth over a million pounds in total, it is the sentimental value that remains priceless.

“This is why myself and the team are working tirelessly to identify the owners and are urging anyone who recognises the jewellery to contact us on 101, quoting 01/1113701/24.”