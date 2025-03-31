Network Rail boss Sir Andrew Haines announces retirement

Network Rail’s boss has announced his retirement amid a Government overhaul of the sector.

Chief executive Sir Andrew Haines said he will leave the company in October after seven years in the role.

The functions of Network Rail – which manages railway infrastructure – will be taken over by Great British Railways (GBR).

The Government is consulting on policies to be included in the forthcoming Railways Bill which will enable the establishment of GBR.

The organisation will be a new public sector body also overseeing train operation.

Sir Andrew said: “It has been a privilege to lead Network Rail through a time of such change and transformation for Britain’s railways, and I am proud of the progress that we have made on performance, safety, reliability and customer service.

“After seven years as chief executive, as Great British Railways starts to progress through legislation and into implementation, I have decided it is the right time for me to retire.

“I am a passionate supporter of the principles behind Great British Railways and the once-in-a-generation opportunity it presents to create an integrated railway that delivers a better service and experience for passengers, stakeholders and colleagues.

“It has been a privilege to lead this transformational journey to date.”

Sir Andrew established interim arrangements for the creation of GBR.

Speaking on behalf of Network Rail’s board, acting chairman Mike Putnam said: “Andrew has been an exceptional leader for Network Rail at a critical time in the history of Britain’s railways.

“He has secured reforms that will lead to a more reliable railway, while maintaining a continual focus on safety and performance.

“His vision, leadership and ambition for an integrated, simpler railway that will deliver a significantly better experience for passengers has been at the heart of the creation of Great British Railways.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’d like to thank Andrew for the commitment and leadership he’s shown over the past seven years.

“He provided stability during the most challenging of periods and ensured the railway kept running throughout the pandemic and through national industrial action.

“His vision and support has been vital as we establish Great British Railways – one of this Government’s biggest reforms.

“His work has been a key part of our efforts to deliver a simpler, more efficient railway, with passengers at its heart.”