Mother and daughter, four, among victims named in station house fire

A mother and her four-year-old daughter have been named among the three people who died in a fire at a historic former station house.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, 30, both of Desborough, Northamptonshire, both died in the blaze, along with 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, Northamptonshire Police said.

The roof of the building collapsed as a result of the fire (Jacob King/PA)

The victims have been named with the agreement of the coroner’s office and support of their families, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but was released on Sunday evening and will face no further action, the force said.

One person was also taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service following the incident, while three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way.

Police said previously that the fire was not believed to have been caused by a criminal act.

Detective chief inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result, the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.

“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.”

Images from the site showed a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station.