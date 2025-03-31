Man, 33, appears in court charged with maliciously damaging Trump golf course

A man has appeared in court accused of maliciously damaging US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday and was charged with malicious mischief.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

It notes the charge should only be recorded “where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar”.

The publication states there is no specific financial value where a potential crime would be recorded as malicious mischief rather than vandalism but multiple thousands of pounds of alleged damage would be required for it to be recorded as the former.