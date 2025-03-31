Harrods opens compensation scheme for survivors of alleged abuse by Al Fayed

Harrods has opened a compensation scheme for survivors of alleged sexual abuse by the department store’s former boss, Mohamed Al Fayed.

The redress scheme, developed with law firm MPL Legal, opened for applications on Monday and will remain live until March 31 next year.

It is funded by Harrods, which has been approached for comment, and is limited to compensate those who have claims of sexual abuse perpetrated by Mr Al Fayed.

Lawyers representing survivors of the businessman’s alleged abuse “cautiously welcome the scheme” while victims described their hopes for “the justice I feel I deserve”.

Harrods “apologises unreservedly” for the sexual abuse people suffered and “wants everyone who is eligible to receive this compensation”, according to documents on the scheme’s website.

Those eligible can apply for a number of types of compensation:

– General damages of up to £200,000.

– Work impact payment of up to £150,000.

– Aggravated damages of up to £25,000.

– Wrongful testing fixed payment(s) of up to £10,000.

– Treatment costs.

An eligible applicant does not need to have been a Harrods’ employee but their claim must contain a “sufficiently close connection” to the London department store or to Mr Al Fayed’s role there.

Those who allege they were assaulted outside the UK can also receive compensation if there is that sufficient connection to Harrods.

All eligible applicants will be offered a meeting with a senior Harrods’ representative, to receive an apology in person or by video, as well as an individual written apology.

The scheme will only require “documentary evidence”, meaning applicants will not be asked to give oral evidence about their claims.

If a person makes a successful application and accepts an offer it will be treated as “full and final settlement”, meaning they waive their right to pursue action for damages.

A woman in her 50s, represented by Irwin Mitchell law firm, who reported being sexually abused by Mr Al Fayed while she worked at Harrods said: “It was only following the Keaton Stone documentary last autumn, that I came to understand the extent of the trauma I’ve endured over many years.

“That compelled me to allow the redress scheme the opportunity to address some of the emotional distress I experienced during my employment at Harrods, particularly concerning the distressing and unnecessary medical testing and intrusive internal examinations which were conducted for completely unacceptable and unwarranted reasons.

“I’d rather the abuse never happened as I wouldn’t have suffered years of turmoil and I wouldn’t have found myself having to bring a legal claim.

“However, I can’t undo what’s happened but hope that my legal case gives me the justice I feel I deserve so I can try and move on with my life.”

Tom Fletcher, head of Irwin Mitchell’s abuse claims department, said: “The widespread sexual, physical and psychological abuse connected to Al Fayed and Harrods, which was seemingly enabled over many years, may be well documented but is nonetheless truly shocking.

“Nothing can ever make up for the terrible ordeals our clients have been through.

“Not only do they deserve the abuse they endured to be recognised, but they also deserve an appropriate level of compensation, allowing them to access the specialist support they require to try and move forward with their lives.

“Although it could be argued that the scheme doesn’t quite go far enough to reflect the gravity of what happened here, with some of the damages payments remaining low, and narrow in scope, we do cautiously welcome the scheme.”

Mr Fletcher said the scheme could “really speed up” the process of getting compensation, compared with bringing a claim at court, but that some might not feel it is suitable for their complaint, and encouraged potential applicants to seek legal advice.

Richard Meeran, partner at Leigh Day law firm, which represents 27 women relating to allegations of abuse by Mr Al Fayed or linked to Harrods, said they will be working closely with their clients to advise them on how suitable the scheme is for their claim.

“In establishing the scheme, it seems that Harrods hopes to avoid the scrutiny of court litigation and prolonged ongoing reputational damage,” he added.

“However, an independent public inquiry to investigate the systemic deficiencies, within Harrods, the Metropolitan Police and others, that enabled, covered up and failed to prevent such large-scale sexual abuse, is important to the survivors and the protection of women in society in future.”