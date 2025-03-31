Fragmentation between authorities ‘open invitation’ to Channel gangs, says PM

People smugglers were given an “open invitation” to send migrants to the UK because the police and intelligence agencies were not working together, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister said he was “angry” about the scale of illegal migration as he convened a summit involving 40 countries to address the problem.

The start of 2025 has seen the highest number of people making small-boat crossings for the first three months of a year on record, but the Prime Minister insisted his approach to tackling the problem with international allies was starting to bear fruit.

Opening the summit at Lancaster House, he said: “Illegal migration is a massive driver of global insecurity. It undermines our ability to control who comes here, and that makes people angry.

“It makes me angry, frankly, because it’s unfair on ordinary working people who pay the price – from the cost of hotels, to our public services struggling under the strain.

“And it’s unfair on the illegal migrants themselves, because these are vulnerable people being ruthlessly exploited by vile gangs.”

Almost 30,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats since Sir Keir became Prime Minister, including 6,642 so far in 2025.

But Sir Keir highlighted figures showing that between July 5 and March 22 there were 24,103 returns – including 6,339 enforced returns of people with no legal right to be in the UK, 3,594 foreign national offenders and 6,781 asylum-related returns.

He also pointed to international criminal investigations involving UK authorities which were “beginning to bear fruit”, stressing his commitment to tackling people smuggling in the same way as cross-border terrorism.

But he blamed the Conservatives for failing to prevent people-smuggling gangs targeting the UK.

“We inherited this total fragmentation between our policing, our Border Force and our intelligence agencies.

“A fragmentation that made it crystal clear, when I looked at it, that there were gaps in our defence, an open invitation at our borders for the people smugglers to crack on.

“To be honest, it should have been fixed years ago.”

He said the Government’s Border Security Command would help address those gaps.

Countries including Albania, Vietnam and Iraq – from where migrants have travelled to the UK – were at the London talks, which are the first of their kind, alongside representatives from France, the US and China.

Officials from social media companies Meta, X and TikTok were also invited to join discussions on how to crack down on the online promotion of irregular migration.

Developments aimed at tackling illegal migration ahead of the gathering include:

– The Government will expand right-to-work checks to cover gig-economy workers by making amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. Businesses that do not carry out the checks could be fined up to £60,000, or face closures, director disqualifications, and up to five years in prison.

– Home Secretary Yvette Cooper signalled she wanted to crack down on the number of people who have arrived in the UK on a student or work visa and have since claimed asylum.

– The Government is reviewing how Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the right to family life, applies to migration cases, Ms Cooper said. Several deportation attempts have been halted by how the ECHR clause has been interpreted in UK law. Ministers have looked to a tougher approach in Denmark for inspiration.

– Some £1 million in UK funding will go towards strengthened efforts to root out people-smuggling kingpins in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, the Home Office announced.

– The UK has launched an advertising campaign on Vietnamese social media and messenger app Zalo, warning people about trusting people-smuggling gangs in an effort to reduce irregular migration from the south-east Asian country.

The record total of migrants crossing the Channel in the first quarter of 2025 far exceeds previous years.

Some 5,435 arrived in January, February and March in 2024 – at the time, a record for the first quarter of a calendar year, and well above the number in the same three months in 2023 and 2022.

Ms Cooper said calm weather had contributed to this year’s higher numbers.