Family pay tribute to mother, 49, whose son is accused of her murder

The family of a “beautiful” mother whose son is accused of her murder have paid tribute to her and said she will be greatly missed.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports of an incident at an address in Clacton-on-Sea at 11.30am on March 21.

The force said Rachel Dixon, 49, died at the scene in Skelmersdale Road despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Rachel Dixon's family described her as a 'beautiful daughter, sister, mother and auntie'

Her son Oliver Grange, 24, of Skelmersdale Road, Clacton, is charged with her murder and is next due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on April 25.

In a tribute released through police, the family of Ms Dixon said: “Our beautiful daughter, sister, mother and auntie, who will be greatly missed by all who was taken away from us far too soon.

“Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Chelmsford Crown Court

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said: “My thoughts are with Rachel’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our officers will be supporting them while our work continues in this investigation.”