‘Extensive search’ under way after girl, 11, enters River Thames

An “extensive search” by emergency services is under way to find an 11-year-old girl after she entered the River Thames in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports the girl had entered the river near to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

All emergency services are forming a “large-scale response” to the incident, the force said.

The girl’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

The London Ambulance Service was also called at a similar time, after receiving a report of a person in the water at Lowestoft Mews, which is close to the airport.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team,” a spokesperson said.

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”