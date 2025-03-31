Celebrity Traitors to debut this autumn, says BBC

Celebrity Traitors will be coming to the BBC this autumn, the corporation has said.

A spin-off of the popular reality programme, presented by Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, will see famous faces compete to identify who among them are “faithfuls” and “traitors”.

The BBC’s annual plan said: “The ultimate reality game of trust and treachery returns with the first ever Celebrity Traitors edition this autumn alongside a new series in early 2026.”

Frankie, left to right, Alexander, Claudia Winkleman, Charlotte, Jake, and Leanne, who were on the third series of The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

The last three series of the UK version of The Traitors, set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, have seen people appointed traitors and faithfuls by Winkleman.

Unlike international versions of the game that have had celebrities take part, the BBC show has so far been made up of members of the public, who try to identify the traitors as faithfuls before they get murdered by the traitors.

The US series, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, has a similar format and has had Sam Asghari, the estranged husband of Britney Spears, former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and 2022 Love Island UK winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu among the contestants.

There has been speculation about who has signed up for the BBC celebrity spin-off with no names confirmed so far.

ITV political talk show host Robert Peston, BBC presenter Clare Balding, Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, and comedian and actor Sir Stephen Fry are among the contestants rumoured to be taking part.

Previously, a BBC spokeswoman said: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

The recent series saw project manager Jake Brown and former soldier Leanne Quigley win a prize pot of £94,600, after booting out a traitor in a final tense episode earlier this year.

Finalists have a chance of winning a chunk of the £120,000 prize but if a traitor survives until the very end, unidentified, they take home the full prize pot, and any faithfuls left go home with nothing.

Claudia Winkleman won the 2023 Bafta prize for entertainment performance (Jeff Moore/PA)

The series won the 2023 Bafta prize for reality and constructed factual, and the same ceremony saw Winkleman snap up the entertainment performance gong.

Winkleman is nominated for the same prize again at the 2025 ceremony, and the show also received a nod for best reality programme, and memorable moment.

The series is recognised for the moment contestant Diane Carson revealed fellow participant Ross was her son, after she was suspected to be the mother of another contestant, Paul Gorton.

Carson said: “Paul isn’t my son, but Ross is!”

It will face-off against scenes from Gavin And Stacey: The Finale, Rivals, and Strictly Come Dancing later this year.