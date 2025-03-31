Car dragged 100 metres down central reservation but only minor injuries caused

A collision between a lorry and a car which ended up crushed against the central reservation of the A1 “amazingly” resulted in only minor injuries, fire crews have said.

The crashed happened at 9.16am on Monday on the southbound carriageway near Catterick, North Yorkshire, when a lorry and a BMW collided in the outside lane and the smaller vehicle was dragged 100 metres along the barrier.

The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and car (Richmond fire station/PA)

Richmond Fire Station posted images on Facebook and said: “Incident involved HGV and car which collided and was dragged 100m down the central barrier.

“Amazingly minor injuries but could have been so much worse.”

There were delays on the A1 while the emergency services were on the scene and repairs were made to the barrier.