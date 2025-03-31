Barclays saw contactless spending hit record level in 2024

A record 94.6% of eligible in-store card transactions were contactless last year, according to Barclays.

Transactions were considered to be eligible if they were contactless card transactions or mobile payment up to the value of £100.

The average contactless purchase was for £16.10 and the average person used the technology 236 times in 2024, according to Barclays, equating to total spending of around £3,800 per person.

In 2023, 93.4% of eligible transactions were contactless, which was a record at the time, Barclays said.

For the fourth consecutive year, the over-65s were the fastest growing group of contactless users, with 84.1% using the payment method.

Across its issuing and acquiring businesses, Barclays sees nearly 40% of UK credit and debit card transactions.

The figures were based on consumer card spending data from Barclays debit card and Barclaycard credit card transactions.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Convenience is the driving force behind contactless technology becoming so embedded in the UK’s payment ecosystem. The increasing prevalence of self-service screens at retail and hospitality venues shows the importance of a smooth experience, regardless of the sector.

“However, contactless transactions cannot replace human interaction altogether. Consumer-facing businesses must continue to recognise the value that in-store members of staff can offer when it comes to fostering customer relationships and trust.”