Awful April: Every household bill going up from Tuesday

Households are facing across-the-board increases in their bills as “awful April” takes effect.

Here is a list of what is going up, and what you can do to make sure you pay as little as possible.

– Energy

Ofgem’s latest increase to the energy price cap will add £9.25 a month or £111 to the annual bill of an average household which pays by direct debit, which already currently stands at £1,738.

The unit price of gas is increasing from 6.34p per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 6.99p per kWh, and electricity is going up from 24.86p/kWh to 27.03p/kWh.

Households are urged to send an accurate meter reading to ensure that all energy they use before the higher prices come into effect is billed at the lower rate.

It is also sensible to check if it would be worth switching to a fixed tariff, which works by locking in a set rate for gas and electricity for a specific period such as 12 months.

These deals are becoming increasingly common across energy firms, but consumers need to check for exit fees.

To find the right tariff, households should consider all options, including cheaper variable tariffs – a tracker product that changes daily based on wholesale cost – or time-of-use tariffs that can benefit those charging electric vehicles overnight or who want to take better advantage of off-peak rates.

– Water

Households in England and Wales will see their water bills increase by an “extortionate” average of £86 over the next year alone.

Regulator Ofwat has allowed companies to raise average bills by 36%, or £157 in total, over the next five years, to £597 by 2030, to help finance a £104 billion upgrade for the sector.

Some firms have been allowed significantly higher increases. Southern Water customers will face a 53% increase and Severn Trent households will see their bills rise by 47%, before inflation.

However, despite the average £31-a-year rise, households will be hit particularly hard from April, with an average increase of £86 or 20% front-loaded into the coming year, with smaller percentage increases in each of the next four years.

Unlike gas and electricity suppliers, households cannot choose which company supplies their water, meaning they must either absorb the financial hit or consider ways to reduce their consumption.

– Council tax

Millions of households will see a jump in their annual council tax bills from April 1, with most local authorities in England increasing a typical band D bill by 5% – an increase of £109 to £2,280 from the 2024-25 figure of £2,171 – although some councils have permission to impose hikes of up to 10%.

They are Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire, Newham in east London, Bradford in West Yorkshire, Birmingham, Somerset, and Trafford in Greater Manchester.

Bills in Wales will rise by about 4.5% to 9.5%, and in Scotland the jump will typically be at least 8%, though this is the first increase in two years after a freeze in 2024-25.

Council tax is set by the value of a home. The average value home is in band D.

If you think your property is in the wrong band it might be worth requesting a revaluation, but be aware there is a risk it could be placed into a higher band rather than a lower one.

It is also worth speaking to the council about what support is available for those who are struggling or on lower incomes.

– Mobile and broadband

Some customers will see rises in line with inflation, while others may face fixed hikes depending on when they signed up or upgraded.

For those on inflation-linked contracts, broadband prices will rise by an average of £21.99 annually, with some newer plans seeing increases of up to £42 a year, according to Uswitch.

Mobile users face similar increases, with an average increase of £15.90 for inflation-linked contracts, and up to £48 for newer deals.

Broadband customers should check their contract status to see if it is possible to switch without incurring a penalty. Switching to a new broadband deal after the initial contract has ended could save up to £180 a year.

Vodafone, Virgin Media and Community Fibre are some of the providers freezing prices until 2026 for those who switch before the April increases.

Mobile customers can text INFO to 85075 to check the status of their contract and any exit fees, or consider lowering their data plan to save money.

– TV licence

April’s increases will see the price of a standard colour TV licence rise by £5 to £174.50 a year. The price of a black and white licence will also go up from £57 to £58.50.

You can claim a free TV licence if you are 75 or older and claim pension credit, or live with a partner who receives the benefit, by calling 0300 790 6071.

– Car tax

The standard rate of tax for cars registered after April 2017 will rise to £195 from the start of April, an increase of £5. Some owners may pay more, or less, if their car was first registered before 2017.

The rate is dependent on when a car was first registered and the type of fuel it consumes.

Owners of electric vehicles (EVs) will be subject to car tax for the first time. Any EVs registered since April 2025 will be subject to the lowest rate of tax of £10 in the first year, before moving to the standard rate of £195.