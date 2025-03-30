What the papers say – March 30

The Duke of Sussex features among a range of stories on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Harry is accused of “harassment and bullying at scale” by the chairwoman of Sentebale, the charity he founded but resigned from as a patron on Tuesday.

The same comments from Dr Sophie Chandauka are the focus of the Mail on Sunday, which says she described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s brand as “toxic”.

Political stories occupy the front of several papers, The Observer reporting Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to fight back against US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on UK exports.

The Sunday Express concentrates on the push for assisted dying legislation, saying terminally ill people are “crying out for choice”.

MP’s expenses return to the front of The Sun On Sunday, which says Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi has claimed £900 to allow her dog to live with her in London.

The Sunday Times reports on the arrest of six women after Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into a Quaker meeting house.

The Sunday Mirror marks Mother’s Day with the launch of a campaign to help find missing children.

A special report from inside Israel’s “torture” jails fills the front of The Independent.

The Sunday People concentrates on plans for celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE-Day, saying it is time to “party like it’s 1945”.