More than 1,000 flood schemes to be built or repaired across England

More than 1,000 flood schemes will be built or repaired across England under Government plans to protect homes and businesses.

The projects come as part of the £2.65 billion investment to tackle flooding over the next two years.

The Government and Environment Agency said the schemes will help to protect 52,000 homes and businesses from flooding, which has become increasingly frequent and severe in recent years because of climate change.

On Monday, ministers released the full list of projects supported by funding over the next year.

Around £430 million will go towards the construction of new schemes while a further £220 million will be used to repair existing flood defences, they said.

Further funding has been earmarked for repairing equipment used to respond to floods, such as pumps, and to raise public awareness of flooding risks, the Government said.

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “The role of Government is to protect its citizens.

“However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

“Through our plan for change, this Government will deliver a decade of national renewal and economic growth.

“As part of that we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and repair over 1,000 flood defences across the country.”

Flagship projects receiving funding include the Derby flood risk management scheme in Derbyshire, which will get £34.6 million to protect 673 homes.

The North Portsea Island scheme in Hampshire will receive £13.8 million to protect 1,081 homes.

The Preston and South Ribble scheme in Lancashire will receive £10.4 million to protect 1,537 homes.

And the Poole Bridge to Hunger Hill flood defences in Dorset will receive £12.2 million to protect 135 homes, among others.

Caroline Douglass, executive director for flood and coastal risk management for the Environment Agency, said: “Protecting communities in England from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority and this is more important than ever as climate change brings more extreme weather to the nation.

“The delivery of these schemes will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

“Our focus is now on working with local councils and regional flood and coastal committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”

The Government said it has prioritised £140 million to ensure that 29 schemes – that are already in progress but struggling with cost pressures – can be delivered as soon as possible.

The Environment Agency also confirmed the list of supported schemes, which includes flood defences in Great Yarmouth and the Alverstoke Flood, and the coastal erosion risk management scheme on the south coast.