Majority of UK’s young adults ‘concerned’ about state of democracy, poll shows

The majority of young adults in the UK are “concerned” about the state of the nation’s democracy, a survey has found.

The UK Youth Poll survey saw more than 2,000 people aged 16 to 29 questioned about their attitudes and priorities.

It found while those surveyed backed democracy over dictatorship by 57% to 27%, 63% said they believe it is “in trouble” and nearly three-quarters (72%) said it has become “too divided”.

The survey, which was carried out by the University of Glasgow’s John Smith Centre (JSC), also found about two-thirds (67%) believed social media should be banned for under-16s and the same proportion said toxic masculinity was becoming more common.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) said they believe racism is a “significant issue” in UK society while just more than half (51%) feel immigration has changed communities for the better.

Money and work issues were named as the main contributors to feeling “nervous, anxious or on edge”, with financial worries (37%), work pressure (23%) and job security or unemployment (20%) the most commonly cited.

Despite these issues, nearly two-thirds (63%) of those questioned said they are optimistic about their personal future and nearly three-quarters (72%) described themselves as “either rather or very happy”.

Dr Elisabeth Loose, who led the survey, said: “Young people are undoubtedly worried about the future of the UK and they are concerned about the state of democracy.

“However, our poll makes it clear that young people are positive, they support our democratic inheritance and many want to play a part in it – if only they were given an opportunity to do so.

“As to what young people want from politics, the answer is a more open, honest political culture which provide answers to their basic needs.

“This is a generation that thinks our politics is too divided and wants politicians to come up with deliverable solutions.

“Many young people are simply seeking the safety and security of a good job, an affordable home and the comfort of family and friends around them.”

When asked what would make politics feel more relevant, more than a third (36%) of respondents said they wanted to see politicians being “more open and honest” while just over a quarter (27%) said they wanted to see more young people in leadership roles.

Some 27% also said they wanted to see government focusing on issues that affect them, with affordable housing, more investment in the NHS and lower taxes for low earners listed as the top priorities.

James Kanagasooriam, chief research officer at polling company Focaldata, claimed the results also showed 16 to 29-year-olds are not a single homogeneous group.

He said: “This poll shows young people are a highly heterodox group and that the old narrative of a monolithic ‘generation war’ pitting young people against all older people is becoming obsolete.

“In fact, the differences within the youth generation by class, education, gender, ethnicity and region are often more pronounced than the differences between generations.

“These patterns challenge any simple characterisation of Gen Z – they are largely independent-minded, unexpectedly energised in the conservative flank and more willing to participate in civic life than society often assumes.”

The poll found young men tend to be more right wing than young women, but that most sit in the centre ground.

It also found those in work or with a degree are more optimistic and engaged that those who are long-term unemployed or less well educated.

The poll was carried out by the JSC in partnership with pollster Focaldata, and was sponsored by the Nationwide Building Society.

Fieldwork was carried out between February 4-12, with a total of 2,039 people aged 16-29 being surveyed.