Kate says nature is family’s ‘sanctuary’ in message marking Mother’s Day

The Princess of Wales has said nature has been her family’s “sanctuary” over the past year, in a message to mark Mother’s Day.

Kate, who announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March last year, posted the message alongside a short video featuring shots of her and William in Norfolk last summer.

The footage included scenes of some of the UK’s most striking natural environments, from woodlands and fields to beaches and the ocean.

In the accompanying message, signed ‘C’, Kate wrote: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary.

“This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.”

The princess underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis and announced in September that she had completed her treatment.

The Princess of Wales talks with Kerr Melia during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, in January, where she received her cancer treatment (Chris Jackson/PA)

She made a surprise visit in January to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated and revealed she was in remission.

The King was also diagnosed with cancer last year and spent a short time in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side effects from his treatment.

The princess came under scrutiny following her Mother’s Day message last year, which included a photo of her and her children said to have been taken by William in Windsor earlier in the week.

Questions were raised that the image – the first of the princess to have been released after she underwent abdominal surgery a few weeks earlier – may have been manipulated before it was posted on social media.

It was withdrawn by international picture agencies later the same day.

Kate publicly took the blame for the manipulated photograph and issued a personal apology for the “confusion”.

She said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”