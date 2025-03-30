Justin Welby: I might preach in future but hope to never be on telly again

Justin Welby said he wants “total obscurity” following his first interview since resigning over the handling of abuse allegations in the Church of England, but added that he might ask permission to preach in future.

The former archbishop of Canterbury also indicated he could see the Anglican Communion – a global community of 85 million Anglicans – split but said this would be “a total tragedy” if it happened.

Mr Welby, in his first television interview since standing down, also responded “why not?” when asked about his successor being a woman and from another country.

The former archbishop resigned last year and stepped down officially in early January after the Makin review concluded he had not done enough to deal with allegations of abuse by the now notorious Christian camp leader John Smyth.

In the lengthy interview with the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said he hopes never to appear on television again and wants to focus on “mediation and reconciliation”.

Asked about his future plans, Mr Welby told the BBC programme: “I suppose in my ideal world, I would like to focus very much on mediation and reconciliation in this country and abroad, which I’ve done for over 20 years.

“I would love to be more involved in that and never, after today, to be on telly again. In other words, disappear.

“I’m looking for total obscurity.”

While he resigned from his role as the most senior bishop in the Church, Mr Welby remains a bishop but does not currently have permission to officiate.

Asked if he would want to preach again, he said: “I have to ask permission and that will be up to the Church.”

He said he would “obey it and not grumble” no matter what decision a request might lead to.

Justin Welby said he hopes for total obscurity after resigning as archbishop of Canterbury (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Pressed on whether he would like to be back at a pulpit, he said: “Probably. But if I’m not, I’m perfectly content.”

It was revealed in February that Mr Welby was given permission to live at Lambeth Palace with his family until early summer, despite quitting as archbishop of Canterbury.

Papers released ahead of the General Synod showed that while his last official day as the most senior bishop in the Church of England was January 6, he was being allowed to stay at the London palace’s private quarters for up to six months.

Asked about what he would be doing next, he told the BBC he would be moving house “as soon as we get through the process” and “downsize as we throw away 45 years of married clutter”.

Meanwhile, Mr Welby said he could see the wider Anglican Communion, of which the archbishop of Canterbury is the spiritual leader, split in future over differences in opinion around same-sex relationships and women in the Church.

It was put to him that it could become impossible to keep a community of 85 million people with such wide-ranging views together and that some believe the Anglican Communion should split.

He replied: “I can see it happening. I think it would be a total tragedy because when families split, it always leaves huge damage for everyone.”

He said the “richness of the Anglican Communion” is “its incredible impact in places of conflict and war” and its “extraordinary diversity”.

Asked if the future archbishop of Canterbury should come from somewhere such as Cairo or Kenya, he said: “Why not? But that’s nothing to do with me. I have no involvement at all.”

Asked about a future holder of the role being a woman, he replied: “Why not? That’s perfectly proper.”

The process to select the 106th appointment to the role is underway, with a public consultation on views on the “gifts, qualities and skills needed” for the role having closed on Friday.

Historically, candidates have been people who already have senior leadership roles in ministry in the Church or elsewhere in the Anglican Communion.

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) is the body charged with nominating the new archbishop.

It is usual that the name of the CNC’s recommended candidate is given to the prime minister who passes it to the monarch and it is expected there could be an announcement on Mr Welby’s successor by autumn.