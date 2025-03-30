Heather burning ban on peatland to be expanded under Government plans

A ban preventing the burning of heather and other vegetation across swathes of peatland will be expanded under Government plans.

The Environment Department (Defra) said it will consult on increasing the protected area from 220,000 to more than 368,000 hectares of England’s deep peat – an area equivalent to the size of London, Manchester and the West Midlands put together.

This means the ban would apply to more than half of the country’s 677,250 hectares of blanket bog, including the entire area of upland deep peat.

Any burning would need to be done under strict licence, issued where there is a clear need, such as reducing wildfire risk, the Government said.

Golden Plovers are one of the many species that are supported by the UK’s peatlands (Owen Humphreys/PA)

As vital carbon sinks, healthy peatlands can help tackle climate change, reduce flood risk, improve water quality and support rare wildlife, including the golden plover, curlews and 25 species of dragonflies.

But 80% of England’s peatlands are degraded while large-scale burning of its vegetation causes the release of harmful pollutants into the air.

Regulations were first introduced in 2021 to prevent the heather burning on areas of deep peat – classed as more than 40cm in depth – on a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) that is also a Special Area of Conservation or a Special Protection Area.

Under the new proposals, not only will the protected area be expanded but the definition of deep peat will be revised so that it is counted as anything over 30cm rather than 40cm – in line with evidence from Natural England.

Ministers argue that expanding the ban will help to improve air quality in villages, towns and cities.

It also comes as part of wider Government efforts to deliver on manifesto commitments to reach net zero by 2050 and expand wildlife-rich habitats.

Nature minister Mary Creagh said: “Our peatlands are this country’s Amazon rainforest – home to our most precious wildlife, storing carbon and reducing flooding risk.

“The UK has 13% of the world’s blanket bog. A rare global habitat, it is a precious part of our national heritage, and that is why we’re announcing a consultation on these measures to ensure deep peat is better protected.

“These changes will benefit communities by improving air and water quality, and protect homes and businesses from flood damage, which supports economic stability and security under our Plan for Change.”

Mary Creagh described the peatlands are the UK’s Amazon rainforest, as she supported the plans (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Environmental campaigner and author Guy Shrubsole said: “This is excellent news, and will come as a relief to the residents of Sheffield, Manchester, Hebden Bridge and elsewhere who have had to breathe in the acrid smoke from moorland burning for far too long – and suffer the flooding that this ecologically destructive practice exacerbates.

“The only people who’ll be upset are the handful of dukes, viscounts and billionaires who own England’s sprawling grouse moors, and make the rest of us pay the price.

“Labour should take the next obvious step and ban driven grouse shooting, a Victorian bloodsport that harbours endemic wildlife crime and has no place in 21st century England.”

The consultation will run for eight weeks from Monday, with members of the public and land managers urged to respond.

If the proposals are implemented, the designated area for the ban will change from Sites of Special Scientific Interest that are also Special Areas of Conservation and/or Special Protection Areas to Less Favoured Areas.

The Government is also proposing to refine the existing licencing system whereby applicants will need to explain why alternative methods have not or would not work and show how they intend to move the land away from the need to burn in future.