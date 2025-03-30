EU must work ‘in measured fashion’ in face of tariffs – Irish deputy premier

Ireland’s deputy premier is to appeal for “calm” and “measured” EU co-operation ahead of a major tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump expected on Wednesday.

Tanaiste Simon Harris is due to hold calls with Dutch trade minister Reinette Klever and Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Monday morning.

Mr Harris – who is Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs, trade and defence – will also host Croatian foreign minister Gordan Grlic-Radman in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

Mr Harris is expected to emphasise the importance of the European Union working closely together in a “calm, strategic and measured fashion” while continuing to engage “positively” with the US.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

“How Ireland and the EU respond to the coming days and weeks won’t just impact the months and years ahead but our economic model and wellbeing for the next generation,” the Tanaiste is to say.

Several Irish ministers have expressed concern over how exposed Ireland is to potential double-digit tariffs on exports.

Mr Trump and his commerce secretary Howard Lutnick have suggested US pharmaceutical firms located in Ireland will be targeted with tariffs.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said tariffs on pharmaceutical exports would damage the economic prospects of US companies in Ireland, while Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said tariffs could mean 50,000 to 80,000 jobs will not be created or kept in Ireland in the next five years.

Other EU countries are also exposed to Mr Trump’s tariff threats. Germany and Slovakia are among those most impacted by a 25% tariff on cars taking effect in April.

During Mr Harris’s engagements on Monday, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also expected to be discussed.

The defence minister will emphasise the importance of a peace deal as well as the need for Ukraine to be part of any peace negotiations.

He will also say that Ireland is “very much in favour” of Ukraine joining the European Union and will stress to his colleagues the importance of working more closely together to support Ukraine’s accession plan.