What the papers say – March 29

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar, in which hundreds are feared dead, features on several of Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Star and Daily Express splash on the tragedy, which also caused chaos in nearby Thailand.

The Independent also features images from the earthquake, as well as a story about 30 million UK air passengers being delayed between June and August due to air traffic control issues.

The Times says two parents have been arrested by uniformed officers after complaining about their child’s school.

FTWeekend focuses on an interview with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who says the idea of choosing between Europe and the United States is “superficial” and “childish”.

The Daily Mail brands the Government’s upcoming increases in energy, water rates and council tax as an “awful April.”

TV star Paul O’Grady thanked fans for their love and support in a video filmed 20 minutes before he died, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been accused of plagiarising his University of Oxford thesis, a claim he denies.