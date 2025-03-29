UK sends £10m of ‘life-saving aid’ to Myanmar after earthquake

The UK Government has pledged up to £10 million in “life-saving aid” to Myanmar after a deadly earthquake claimed more than 1,000 lives.

The package is to support the humanitarian response “in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake”, with a focus on food and water supplies, medicine and shelter, the Foreign Office said.

More than 1,000 people died and 2,376 others were injured after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at midday local time on Friday, according to the country’s military-led government.

Volunteers work at an earthquake-affected area in Mandalay, central Myanmar (Thein Zaw/AP)

Baroness Jennifer Chapman, minister of state for development, said: “The UK is sending immediate and life-saving support to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake.

“UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground, and this £10 million package will bolster their efforts.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event.”

The earthquake that struck Myanmar had an epicentre near Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

The earthquake also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.

Another 47 people were still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

The Foreign Office added it is continuing to offer support to British nationals in both Myanmar and Thailand.