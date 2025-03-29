Three dead following house fire in Northamptonshire village

Three people have died following a house fire in a village near Kettering, police have said.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, Rushton.

Three people were later confirmed to have died, Northamptonshire Police said.

No further details on the age or identity of the victims was given.

Three police officers required hospital assessment because of smoke inhalation, the force added.

Rushton Parish Council vice chair Mike Brightman said: “It’s a very sad day for the village, losing some of our residents in such a horrific way.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.

Road closures remain in place on Saturday morning in Station Road between Desborough Road and Oakley Road, including roads off Station Road, with people asked to continue to avoid the area.