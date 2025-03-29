Man charged with murder after alleged fight between two drivers

A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.

Officers were called to reports of a fight between two motorists in Broadway, Chadderton, close to the Elk Mill roundabout, at about 6.40pm on Wednesday.

The victim, a man aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said Paul Robson, of Fold Green, Chadderton, had been charged with murder following the incident.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The victim’s family continue to be supported by police, the force added.