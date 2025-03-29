Man, 50, dead after alleged fight between two drivers

A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.

Officers were called to reports of a fight between two motorists close to the Elk Mill roundabout on Broadway in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, at about 6.40pm on Wednesday.

The victim, who has since been named as 50-year-old Paul Bowles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Andrew Robson, of Fold Green, Chadderton, had been charged with murder following the incident.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

In a tribute released through police, Mr Bowles’ family described him as a “kind, loving, family man and true gentleman who always put others before himself. He was intelligent and quick-witted, had a brilliant mind and generous heart”.

The family continue to be supported by police, GMP added.