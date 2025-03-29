Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Newcastle fans line streets – and one climbs a tree – at cup parade

A Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
A Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)

Newcastle United fans lined the streets of the city to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy.

Eddie Howe’s team beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this month, ending the club’s long wait for silverware.

Newcastle United won the 1955 FA Cup – an event marked with a single-decker bus parade through the city centre – and the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a European competition, in 1969.

The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by fans outside St James’ Park, during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by fans outside St James’ Park during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Danny Lawson/PA)
Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans watch the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Danny Lawson/PA)
Newcastle United fans outside St James’ Park, ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans outside St James’ Park ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United fans outside St James’ Park, ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans outside St James’ Park ahead of the parade (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle.
Fans watch on during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)
The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players passes by St James’ Park, during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Danny Lawson/PA)
Newcastle United fans at Town Moor ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans at Town Moor ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)
Newcastle United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
Newcastle United fans ahead of the trophy parade in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle
A Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)
