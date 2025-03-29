Andrew Tate facing sexual assault lawsuit from ex-girlfriend

Andrew Tate is facing a lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend, who has accused the influencer of sexual assault and battery

Lawyers representing Tate, who is also facing sexual misconduct charges in Britain, have denied the allegations.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, model Brianna Stern detailed the alleged physical and emotional abuse that took place throughout their 10-month relationship.

She also sought a restraining order against Tate.

In a statement to the BBC, Tate’s lawyer Joseph McBride denied the allegations and accused Ms Stern of a “blatant cash grab”.

Andrew Tate gestures while speaking to media after checking in at a police station as part of his judicial control, which requires him to appear before judicial authorities in Romania (AP/Vadim Ghirda)

“Andrew’s legal team stands ready to defend him fiercely in court, where the truth will expose this baseless scheme,” he said.

In court documents, Ms Stern alleged the incident happened at the Beverly Hills Motel in March after what began as a consensual sexual encounter.

“Tate began verbally degrading Plaintiff as he routinely did — but this time it was much worse, more aggressive, and more violent. Tate then began to choke Plaintiff (Stern),” the lawsuit detailed.

“Eventually, Plaintiff began crying and begging for him to stop. He would not. Tate continued to choke Plaintiff, harder and harder, making Plaintiff nearly lose consciousness.”

Court documents describe how Tate, who is also facing charges in Romania, allegedly beat her repeatedly on the top of her head and the side of her face.

“While doing so, Tate told her repeatedly that if she ever crossed him, he was going to kill her,” the lawsuit said.

According to Ms Stern, she sought medical attention and was diagnosed with “post-concussion syndrome”.

She waited until he had left the United States before filing the civil claim.

Mr McBride also called Ms Stern’s lawyer Tony Buzzbee, who has represented victims alleging sexual assault against Sean “Diddy” Combs, a “lowlife bottom feeder”.

The lawsuit also describes a pattern of alleged emotional abuse and grooming, which first started when Ms Stern met Tate after travelling to Romania for a modelling job in 2024.

Ms Stern says the controversial influencer at first seemed like a “dream come true” who had a “provider mindset”.

But she alleges his initial charm soon gave way to “dishonest, emotionally unstable, and verbally abusive” behaviour where he would describe her as his “property”.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Ms Stern said she filed the lawsuit to ensure her voice was heard.

“The entire situation is very traumatic and extremely difficult,” she wrote.

“I considered many times just silently leaving Andrew and saying nothing, doing nothing, because I was scared, and it was honestly hard for me to accept that I was being abused.”

Tate checked in at a police station earlier this week following his return to Romania.

Alongside his brother Tristan Tate, he flew to the US on a private jet last month after a travel ban imposed on them during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.

Four UK women, who claim they were subjected to sexual violence by Tate between 2013 and 2015, in February urged the Home Secretary to request his extradition in order not to fail “all British victims”.

Tate’s representatives have been approached for comment.