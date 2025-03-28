Women accused of stalking McCann family appear in court

Two women have appeared in court charged with stalking the family of Madeline McCann.

Julia Wandel, from Lubin in south-west Poland, was refused bail by a judge at Leicester Crown Court on Friday after appearing via video-link.

Meanwhile, Karen Spragg, of Caerau in Cardiff, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court and was granted bail to appear alongside co-defendant Wandel at the crown court for a plea hearing on April 22.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC ordered that no details of the 15-minute bail application made by Wandel can be reported.

Wandel, 23, who has in the past claimed to be Madeleine McCann and is also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport last month.

Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal in 2007 (Family handout)

She is accused of stalking Kate, Gerry, Sean and Amelie McCann between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

She is alleged to have attended the family home in Leicestershire on May 2 and December 7 last year.

She is also accused of sending a letter, calls, voicemails and WhatsApp messages to Kate and Gerry McCann, and sending Amelie and Sean McCann Instagram messages between January 3 and December 29 last year.

Spragg was charged on Thursday with one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 3 2024 and February 21 this year.

The indictment alleges that 60-year-old Spragg made calls, sent letters and attended the home address of Mr and Mrs McCann.

Karen Spragg leaving court with her lawyer (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Appearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, Spragg, wearing a beige tracksuit and carrying a red bag, spoke to confirm her name and address during the 10-minute hearing and did not indicate any plea.

Chair of the bench Elizabeth Needham released Spragg on bail with conditions not to contact Mr and Mrs McCann, their children and two family friends, not to enter Leicestershire unless attending court and to live and sleep at her home address.

Mrs Needham told Spragg: “Your case is going to the crown court and the date for that is April 22. You have heard the bail conditions.”

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance at the age of three from Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve when her family was on holiday in 2007 remains unsolved.