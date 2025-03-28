Man charged over vandalism at Trump golf course

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with damage to a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at around 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The man was initially arrested in connection with the incident on March 12 and police said on Friday he has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court in due course.

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were previously also arrested as part of the investigation following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute, and both were released pending further inquiries.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing.