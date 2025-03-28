‘Hi Vis Stress Vest’ encourages builders to open up about mental health

Builders and construction workers are being urged to open up about mental health issues amid “alarming” suicide rates.

St John Ambulance has raised concerns about the mental health of these workers after a new poll found that the majority of builders say it is “too difficult” to talk to a colleague about depression or other mental health conditions.

The survey, conducted on 500 UK builders and construction workers by Censuswide on behalf of the charity, found:

– 67%, of builders have suspected a fellow worker might be seriously depressed – but found it too difficult to talk about.

– Almost a third (31%) said that they are currently struggling with mental health issues.

– When asked why they may feel uncomfortable sharing, a third (34%) said they prefer to “keep things private”, while 22% said they would be “too embarrassed”.

– Causes of mental health challenges includes exhaustion; workload; financial worries; loneliness; poor health and family and relationship problems.

– Almost half (48%) said their current levels of stress and anxiety are having a negative impact on their work.

Television presenter Tommy Walsh supports the campaign (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

The charity said that workers in construction in England and Wales have a 3.7 times higher risk of suicide compared to the national average.

It has launched the “Hi Vis Stress Vest” campaign which highlights issues some people may face and encourages them to talk to others.

The vests have been promoted by TV builder Tommy Walsh and construction worker Ben Wade, who shares his experiences online as Ben the Operator.

Each has a slogan on the back which may prompt a conversation, such as “my debt keeps me awake at night” and “I’m always in pain but I hide it”.

From left, social media influencer, Ben Wade, also known as Ben the Operator, Tommy Walsh and Ashville Group managing director Daniel Ashville Louisy (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

Lisa Sharman, national head of education and commercial training at St John Ambulance, said: “The Hi Vis Stress Vest aims to break down barriers and start conversations among groups of workers who find it difficult to talk about mental health.

“The construction sector has an alarming suicide rate and, as a charity that saves lives, we must try and change that.

“Opening up to someone who’s ready to listen is a vital first step.”

St John has launched a new mental health first aid course to give workers skills to spot signs and start difficult conversations.