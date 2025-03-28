Government data scientists to begin AI training programme

Government data scientists will get training in AI under a new scheme, in the hope they will be able to build programmes to save money and time across Whitehall.

The AI accelerator programme will see 25 Government staff trained across 12 weeks in the first run-through of the scheme.

Civil servants taking part in the programme will come from across Government, including the Ministry of Justice, the Welsh Government, Scottish Government and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

It comes after ministers pledged that one in 10 civil servants will be employed in a digital or data role by 2030 as part of Whitehall reforms.

Officials hope that, after the training, the data scientists will have the skills to build AI tools in their departments to help save time and money.

AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark said the public should expect the same service from the public sector that they do the private.

Marking the start of the scheme, she said: “We have started to build generative AI chatbots to change how people interact with the state, AI helpers to put an end to the mindless hours we spend on hold waiting for someone to pick up the phone, and tools to help get the views of citizens on policy proposals much more quickly – but AI can help with so much more.

“There is no reason people shouldn’t expect the same experience from public services, as they get from the most innovative businesses.

“By building AI skills across government, we’ll be able to deliver just that – all while finding efficiencies and transforming services to deliver our plan for change.”

In a message to staff earlier this month, Sir Keir Starmer and Civil Service chief Sir Chris Wormald said civil servants will get “better opportunities” in areas such as digital.

They said in a message to all civil servants: “We will transform your work for the better, giving you clearer links between that work and its direct impact on people’s lives, improving senior leadership and strengthening our connection to our renewed communities – enabling you to live, work and develop your career across the UK.

“You will be given better opportunities to develop your skills in priority areas like digital and leadership.

“You will be supported to do things differently, and be rewarded for delivery.”