Farage distances himself from Trump approach to Ukraine ceasefire

Nigel Farage has sought to distance himself from Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine, saying the US president risks turning Vladimir Putin “into a winner”.

The Reform UK leader told the BBC’s Today programme he “would not be 100% with where (Mr Trump’s) team is right now” as the US appears to be withdrawing support from Kyiv.

Earlier this week, the US appeared to signal an intention to ease sanctions on Russia amid ongoing attempts to secure a ceasefire.

Reports have also suggested that the US is pushing for a new deal with Kyiv that would give America control over Ukrainian minerals and energy assets.

The Reform UK leader said he would not be ‘100% with’ the US president’s team on their approach to Ukraine (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked what he would say to Mr Trump about his approach to Ukraine, Mr Farage said: “It’s quite right to aim for peace, but we can’t have a peace that turns Putin into a winner, so I would not be 100% with where his team is right now, absolutely not.”

Ukraine has proved a difficult issue for Mr Farage, who has previously accused the West of provoking the Russian invasion and following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea said Mr Putin was “actually on our side” when it came to “the real threat” of Islamic extremism.

Challenged over his previous comments, Mr Farage told the BBC: “There’s no point looking back then, we are where we are now.

“We want a peace deal, surely everybody wants a peace deal, but it needs to be equitable. Right at the moment, it appears Russia is getting far too much.”

Although Moscow agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea earlier this week, attempts to secure an end to attacks on each side’s energy facilities have floundered.

Russia also continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire proposed by the US and agreed to by Ukraine.