Downing Street communications chief to quit after nine months

Sir Keir Starmer’s director of communications is set to quit Downing Street after nine months in the job.

Matthew Doyle, who served as Sir Keir’s communications chief in opposition, is understood to be stepping down immediately after feeling he had stabilised the Government’s communications strategy after a rocky first few months in office.

According to reports in The Guardian newspaper, Mr Doyle said in an email to his team it was “time to pass the baton on”.

He wrote: “When I started working for Keir four years ago, not many people thought we could win a general election and certainly not in the emphatic way we did. That was down to the hard work and determination of so many people and of course Keir’s leadership.

“I am incredibly proud of the part I have played in returning our party to government and the change we are already bringing to the country.”

It is understood he is set to be replaced by James Lyons, a former political journalist who served as European communications chief for TikTok until joining Number 10 last year, and Steph Driver, Downing Street’s current deputy communications director.