BBC scraps plans to put ads on corporation’s Spotify audio content in UK

The BBC has dropped plans to put advertisements on some audio content outside of the corporation’s platforms.

The broadcaster was looking at generating sales in the UK through having hosting websites and apps, such as Apple and Spotify, introduce ads – while keeping BBC Sounds free from promotions.

This follows criticism from the industry including the News Media Association (NMA), who claimed in 2024 that the idea would “profoundly distort competition, wreaking havoc on commercial players right across the media and advertising sector”.

The trade body has since welcomed the BBC’s “change of heart”.

BBC Studios already sells audio books and puts adverts on the corporation’s podcasts outside the UK (Ian West/PA)

A BBC spokeswoman said: “We have listened to feedback and having considered the options carefully, we have decided to rule out placing adverts around BBC licence-fee funded programmes on third party podcast platforms in the UK.

“We will continue to support the audio sector and the wider market, investing in the best ideas and developing production capabilities across the UK.”

It is understood that industry stakeholders have been told about the decision, ahead of it being published in the BBC Annual Plan next week.

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the corporation, already sells audio books and puts adverts on the corporation’s podcasts outside the UK.

The corporation originally argued that “adverts are the norm” on podcast platforms, unlike BBC Sounds, and the idea was to “generate more revenue to support the BBC, licence fee payers, our suppliers and rightsholders”.

It is believed that the advertisements were looking to be placed on non-news podcasts, which at the BBC includes programmes such as BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs and The Archers.

BBC Broadcasting House in London. (Ian West/PA)

NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said: “This is a welcome change of heart from the BBC showing an understanding of how their unique funding and position, when abused, can have a detrimental impact on the commercial media landscape.”

It is believed that BBC Studios will continue to try and commercialise audio content outside the UK, including through launching a new audio experience on BBC.com.

In the UK, the corporation is understood to be trying to grow the BBC Sounds audience through making more of its podcasts available first on the app and site, before releasing them on third party platforms.

The BBC has been increasingly cash-strapped in recent years, following the two years when the licence fee was frozen, and inflation reached high levels.

The Government has committed to increasing the licence fee in line with inflation each year until 2027, starting with a rise from £169.50 to £174.50 next month.