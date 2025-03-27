Woman charged in connection with alleged stalking of Madeleine McCann’s family

A 60-year-old woman has been charged as part of an investigation into the alleged stalking of Madeleine McCann’s family.

Karen Spragg, of Caerau, Cardiff, has been charged with one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 3 2024 and February 21 this year, Leicestershire Police said.

She will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On the same day Julia Wandel, 23, of Lubin, Poland, will appear at Leicester Crown Court charged with four counts of stalking against the family.

Wandel is accused of stalking Kate, Gerry, Sean and Amelie McCann between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

She is alleged to have attended the family home on May 2 and December 7 last year.

She is also accused of sending a letter, calls, voicemails and WhatsApp messages to Kate and Gerry McCann, and sending Amelie and Sean McCann Instagram messages between January 3 and December 29 last year.

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance at the age of three from Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve when her family was on holiday in 2007 remains unsolved.