William goes on walking tour with firm supporting his homelessness project

The Prince of Wales went on a walking tour of Aberdeen with a homeless-friendly employer now working in the city.

William’s Homewards project, which aims to eradicate homelessness in all its forms, is supporting Invisible Cities Aberdeen, a social enterprise offering walking city tours across the UK guided by people who have experienced homelessness.

The future king spent around 30 minutes on the streets of Aberdeen, affectionately known as the granite city, as he walked from a reception with young people starting on the employment ladder to an event celebrating the work of Invisible Cities.

The Prince of Wales met young people starting on the employment ladder (Jane Barlow/PA)

William began his day in Scotland by launching a new partnership between his homelessness project and a major recruitment firm to provide employment opportunities for those without a permanent home.

Hays, a global recruitment firm, has become an official supporter of the prince’s Homewards project, which is working in six locations across the UK.

Hays has committed to supporting Homewards by securing commitments for employment opportunities within the firm.

The prince, also known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, joined a group of young people in a workshop discussing Project Flourish, a youth employability programme, created by Hays and EveryYouth – a national youth charity for those who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

William sat at a table and discussed job prospects with young people, and after some told him they had been looking for work for up to two years, the prince replied: “I think things are pretty demoralising having waited so long and keep getting rejected, that’s going to get you down.”