UK has to take ‘different approach’ in talks on US tariffs – minister

The UK has to take a “different approach” to other countries when it comes to negotiating tariffs with the US, a Treasury minister has suggested.

Darren Jones said “there is no easy answer” and there are “complicated issues” to be discussed.

A 25% tax on cars imported into the US will come into effect on April 2, Donald Trump has announced, in a blow to the UK automotive industry.

The Prime Minister has said that “all options” are on the table but insisted that the industry “does not want a trade war”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s response was in contrast to those in countries such as Germany, France and Canada which have hit back at the measures.

Asked whether he thought the European countries were taking the wrong approach, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Mr Jones told BBC’s Question Time: “We have to take a different approach in Britain, and look whether it’s on the debate on tax or the debate on tariffs, there is no easy answer.

“If there was an easy answer, we would take it, obviously.

“These are complicated issues but we think we’re providing the right type of leadership in negotiating with the Americans.”

He added: “We have to remember that the UK and the US has an important relationship, irrespective of who the president is from any time to time.

“We trade, we cooperate on security and defence. We’ve got shared values in the world.”

He earlier said that the country needs “a government that is grown up, that is considered and that is acting in British interest”.

The US is the second largest export market after the European Union for cars built in the UK.

Shares in UK luxury carmaker Aston Martin dropped sharply when stock markets opened on Thursday morning.

The firm, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, saw its share price fall about 6% shortly after opening.

Jaguar Land Rover could be one of the UK vehicle manufacturers most affected by tariffs.

Its latest annual report shows 22% of its sales were to North America in the year to the end of March 2024.