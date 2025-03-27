Travel firm reports spike in bookings by holidaymakers with access needs

Holiday bookings by people with accessibility needs have more than doubled in five years, a major travel company has reported.

Tui, which released the figures, said it makes “a lot of commercial sense” to help customers with additional requirements.

The firm said the level of demand from people with accessibility needs last year was 125% higher than in 2019, and up 14% from 2023.

It partly attributed this to measures such as accessibility hotel guides, enhanced staff training and improvements to its booking systems.

Tui’s accessibility manager Marina Snellenberg claimed travel companies have traditionally introduced measures to support people with access needs because of either regulatory requirements or the “moral argument” that it is “the right thing to do”.

By contrast, Tui has focused its strategy on the “commercial argument”, she said.

She went on: “Customers with access needs spend more, travel more often, stay longer, book earlier and they travel in larger groups than those without access needs.

“So, having an accessible holiday strategy makes a lot of commercial sense.”

Neil Swanson, Tui’s UK managing director, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re doing in that area.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s commercially good for us as well. It’s an absolutely win-win situation.”

Nearly a quarter (24%) of the UK population has “at least one disability or long-term health condition” and 80% of that group were not disabled when they were born, according to Tui.

Ms Snellenberg said some people go on several Tui holidays when they are young with no access needs, but “life happens” – such as an accident, a health condition or ageing – and they require accessibility provisions to travel.

“That’s where the accessible holiday strategy can make sure that we don’t lose those customers,” she said.

“Those that have travelled with us before can still go on holiday with us.”

Tui has accessibility guides available for people planning stays at 350 of the most popular hotels it offers.

The company is introducing its first sensory rooms – which support neurodivergent guests – at two of its hotels in Cyprus and Ibiza this summer.

It has made it easier for customers booking online to secure adaptive rooms, which include features such as wider doorways, showers designed for wheelchair users and grab rails.

Other measures include special educational needs training for staff at hotel clubs for children – known as kids’ clubs – access to British Sign Language interpreters in stores, and a dedicated assisted travel team to manage customer inquiries.

Ms Snellenberg said Tui wants to ensure people planning a trip are given “as much information as possible” to enable them to make “an informed decision” whatever their visible or non-visible needs.

The most recent airport accessibility performance report by regulator the Civil Aviation Authority found five UK airports were rated as “needs improvement” for the year to the end of March 2024.

They consisted of Gatwick – the UK’s second busiest airport – Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.