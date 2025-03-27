Sussex University must ‘move on’ from free speech row after fine, academic says

An academic who faced protests over her views on gender identity has suggested that her former employer should concede mistakes were made and “move on”.

The Office for Students (OfS) issued a record penalty of £585,000 to the University of Sussex after an investigation ruled it had failed in its duty to uphold freedom of speech on campus.

The investigation, which took nearly three-and-a-half years, came after high-profile protests called for the dismissal of former Sussex University academic Professor Kathleen Stock in 2021 over her views on gender identity.

The higher education watchdog ruled that the University of Sussex’s trans and non-binary equality policy statement had “a chilling effect” of possible self-censorship of students and staff on campus – and it said Prof Stock “felt unable to teach certain topics” at the university as a result of the policy.

The University of Sussex plans to legally challenge the OfS’s investigation, vice-chancellor Professor Sasha Roseneil has said.

Prof Stock said she was “surprised” by the university leader’s “combative response” to the OfS’s judgment especially as she was not vice-chancellor at the University of Sussex at the time of the protests.

Writing for the website UnHerd, Prof Stock said: “I would have thought there was an opportunity here to regretfully concede past mistakes on someone else’s watch, then move on.”

She added: “As far as I am concerned, the findings are very welcome. I hope the sector finally pays proper attention.”

Prof Stock acknowledged that the University of Sussex had changed its trans policy but she claimed that many “dim-witted, claustrophobic policies” were still in place across universities.

She said she had tried hard to “raise the alarm” to colleagues about the effects of trans policies on free speech.

Prof Roseneil has accused the OfS of “perpetuating the culture wars” and she warned of the implications of the investigation’s outcome for the sector.

In a Politics Home article, she claimed the “Kafka-esque” investigation spoke only to Prof Stock and was “desk-based”, and she said the OfS had refused to hold “any substantive meeting” with the university.

In her article for UnHerd, Prof Stock said: “As it happens, I have some experience of Kafkaesque investigations at Sussex myself, so I can sympathise with Roseneil’s frustration.

“Under prolonged official scrutiny at various points for what I felt sure were fairly innocuous statements about sex and gender, I too felt a bit like Josef K at times.”

She added: “In truth, no academic title means much to me any more, such is my disgust for my former profession.”

On Wednesday, the higher education regulator suggested that universities could face penalties higher than £585,000 if they fail to uphold free speech.

The maximum fine for the University of Sussex could have been more than £3.2 million after it breached two of conditions of registration – but it was reduced to £585,000, the OfS said.

Professor Arif Ahmed, director for freedom of speech and academic freedom at the OfS, said: “Future cases will not be the first case of their kind, so there will be a potential for higher fines in the future.”

He added: “I think universities should be looking at their policies and thinking carefully about what they need to do to comply with the law and to comply with regulatory requirements.”