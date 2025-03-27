Sky to cut around 2,000 jobs in call centre shake-up

Media company Sky has said around 2,000 jobs are at risk as part of an overhaul of its call centres.

The company, which owned by US media giant Comcast, has said it plans to shut three of its 10 current UK call centres, in Stockport, Sheffield and central Leeds.

Some roles will also be affected at Sky’s call centre sites in Dunfermline and Newcastle.

It said around 7% of its overall workforce would be affected by the shake-up.

The company said the changes will “create a faster, smarter and more responsive experience” for Sky customers and help support investment plans by the entertainment and telecoms firm.

Sky also announced on Thursday that it is making a “multimillion-pound investment” in its Livingston site to establish a “centre of excellence”.

It told staff it is making the changes to its operations in order to help the firm “adapt to an increasingly digital world”, with customers increasingly interacting with it online.

A spokesman for the company said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler and more digital customer service.

“Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.”

It comes after Sky launched plans last January to cut around 1,000 jobs, axing a raft of engineers amid weaker demand for satellite dish installations.