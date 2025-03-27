Sewage spilled into England’s waters for more than 3.61m hours last year

Storm overflows spilled sewage into England’s rivers, lakes and coasts for new highs of more than 3.61 million hours in 2024, Environment Agency figures have shown.

It is only the second year that 100% of storm overflows have been monitored, allowing direct comparison between years, and reveal that although the number of spills fell slightly compared to 2023, the duration of sewage discharges was up.

There were 450,398 recorded spills – which should only take place in “exceptional circumstances” to prevent sewers being overwhelmed in heavy rainfall and backing up into homes – in 2024, compared to 464,056 in 2023.

But storm overflows let sewage spill for 3,614,428 hours in 2024, slightly up on 2023’s 3,606,170 hours, and a record high.