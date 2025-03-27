Proportion of children living in low income families, by local area
Here is a full list of the proportion of children under 16 in the UK living in families classed as having relative low income in 2023/24, by local authority.
The figures have been published by the Department for Work & Pensions.
Relative low income is defined here as any family claiming child benefit and at least one other household benefit (such as universal credit, tax credits or housing benefit) at any point in the financial year.
The list reads, from left to right: name of local authority; region or nation (in brackets); proportion of children in relative low income families in 2023/24; number (in brackets) of children in 2023/24; proportion of children in 2022/23; number (in brackets) of children in 2022/23.
The list is ranked by the proportion in 2023/24, starting with the highest.
Pendle (NW England): 44.6% (9,190); 43.0% (8,805)
Bradford (Yorkshire/Humber): 44.2% (55,331); 43.4% (54,055)
Oldham (NW England): 42.9% (23,957); 42.4% (23,408)
Birmingham (West Midlands): 41.7% (107,183); 41.4% (105,491)
Blackburn with Darwen (NW England): 41.6% (14,872); 40.5% (14,320)
Manchester (NW England): 40.7% (46,986); 39.8% (45,761)
Middlesbrough (NE England): 40.4% (12,541); 40.3% (12,310)
Hyndburn (NW England): 40.2% (6,789); 39.6% (6,600)
Burnley (NW England): 40.0% (7,851); 38.2% (7,488)
Stoke-on-Trent (West Midlands): 39.7% (21,338); 38.7% (20,421)
Leicester (East Midlands): 39.5% (31,055); 38.7% (30,155)
Nottingham (East Midlands): 38.8% (23,350); 38.1% (22,826)
Hull (Yorkshire/Humber): 38.2% (20,791); 37.3% (19,930)
Sandwell (West Midlands): 37.7% (29,146); 37.1% (28,255)
Bolton (NW England): 37.5% (24,574); 37.2% (23,987)
Rochdale (NW England): 36.7% (18,407); 35.5% (17,575)
Walsall (West Midlands): 36.0% (22,492); 35.8% (22,042)
Wolverhampton (West Midlands): 35.7% (20,827); 35.1% (19,925)
Blackpool (NW England): 35.6% (9,054); 33.4% (8,352)
North East Lincolnshire (Yorkshire/Humber): 34.5% (10,181); 33.7% (9,886)
Luton (Eastern England): 34.1% (18,342); 34.0% (17,990)
Doncaster (Yorkshire/Humber): 34.0% (20,097); 32.8% (18,980)
Kirklees (Yorkshire/Humber): 33.7% (29,477); 32.7% (28,459)
Liverpool (NW England): 33.0% (28,267); 32.6% (27,561)
Blaenau Gwent (Wales): 32.3% (3,840); 31.3% (3,662)
Peterborough (Eastern England): 32.1% (16,049); 30.2% (14,809)
Derby (East Midlands): 31.9% (17,062); 31.8% (16,788)
Great Yarmouth (Eastern England): 31.7% (5,406); 29.3% (4,990)
Boston (East Midlands): 31.3% (4,245); 29.3% (3,904)
Sheffield (Yorkshire/Humber): 31.2% (31,783); 31.1% (31,478)
Preston (NW England): 30.8% (9,530); 29.4% (8,807)
Barnsley (Yorkshire/Humber): 30.6% (13,901); 29.7% (13,418)
Hartlepool (NE England): 30.6% (5,533); 31.2% (5,545)
Norwich (Eastern England): 30.6% (7,015); 29.9% (6,868)
Calderdale (Yorkshire/Humber): 30.5% (12,150); 29.2% (11,627)
Newcastle-upon-Tyne (NE England): 30.5% (16,391); 30.2% (15,957)
Tameside (NW England): 30.5% (14,102); 28.3% (13,048)
City of London (London): 30.3% (174); 27.7% (208)
Salford (NW England): 30.3% (16,742); 29.4% (15,952)
East Lindsey (East Midlands): 30.2% (6,309); 29.0% (6,058)
Rotherham (Yorkshire/Humber): 30.0% (15,495); 29.7% (15,107)
Redcar & Cleveland (NE England): 29.8% (7,199); 29.6% (7,141)
South Tyneside (NE England): 29.8% (7,995); 30.6% (8,165)
Dudley (West Midlands): 29.7% (18,435); 28.8% (17,678)
North Lincolnshire (Yorkshire/Humber): 29.6% (8,986); 28.5% (8,649)
Lincoln (East Midlands): 29.5% (4,978); 29.0% (4,855)
Tower Hamlets (London): 29.4% (16,591); 28.2% (16,271)
Ipswich (Eastern England): 29.3% (8,170); 28.0% (7,781)
Sunderland (NE England): 29.1% (14,307); 28.9% (14,041)
Bury (NW England): 28.9% (11,269); 26.7% (10,399)
Durham (NE England): 28.8% (25,349); 27.4% (24,155)
Leeds (Yorkshire/Humber): 28.8% (44,849); 27.7% (42,776)
Knowsley (NW England): 28.7% (9,082); 28.5% (8,827)
Coventry (West Midlands): 28.4% (20,404); 28.2% (19,700)
Ashfield (East Midlands): 28.2% (6,691); 27.1% (6,353)
Darlington (NE England): 28.0% (5,564); 26.7% (5,292)
Merthyr Tydfil (Wales): 27.7% (3,077); 27.7% (3,100)
Bolsover (East Midlands): 27.6% (3,941); 25.8% (3,626)
Gateshead (NE England): 27.6% (9,667); 26.6% (9,256)
Mansfield (East Midlands): 27.6% (5,755); 26.2% (5,357)
Bassetlaw (East Midlands): 27.3% (5,864); 25.8% (5,392)
Ceredigion (Wales): 27.2% (2,737); 25.0% (2,562)
Newham (London): 27.2% (20,286); 24.1% (18,081)
Rhondda Cynon Taf (Wales): 27.2% (11,779); 26.1% (11,343)
Telford & Wrekin (West Midlands): 27.1% (10,359); 26.0% (9,768)
East Staffordshire (West Midlands): 27.0% (6,650); 26.5% (6,324)
Hastings (SE England): 27.0% (4,338); 26.8% (4,323)
Belfast (N Ireland): 26.9% (17,891); 25.5% (16,946)
Newport (Wales): 26.6% (8,841); 26.1% (8,536)
Wakefield (Yorkshire/Humber): 26.6% (17,950); 25.7% (17,165)
Pembrokeshire (Wales): 26.5% (5,474); 24.8% (5,139)
Glasgow (Scotland): 26.4% (25,690); 28.9% (27,841)
Thanet (SE England): 26.3% (6,639); 24.6% (6,210)
Fenland (Eastern England): 26.1% (4,746); 25.5% (4,546)
Barking & Dagenham (London): 25.8% (14,778); 24.1% (13,711)
Rossendale (NW England): 25.8% (3,492); 24.5% (3,332)
Chesterfield (East Midlands): 25.6% (4,484); 24.7% (4,327)
Isle of Anglesey (Wales): 25.6% (2,976); 24.7% (2,882)
Stockton-on-Tees (NE England): 25.6% (9,984); 24.8% (9,644)
Hackney (London): 25.4% (12,278); 23.2% (11,381)
Denbighshire (Wales): 25.2% (4,284); 24.5% (4,167)
Halton (NW England): 25.2% (6,113); 24.6% (5,985)
Torfaen (Wales): 25.2% (4,338); 24.5% (4,181)
Torridge (SW England): 25.2% (2,658); 23.1% (2,432)
Caerphilly (Wales): 25.1% (8,004); 24.4% (7,867)
North Norfolk (Eastern England): 25.1% (3,406); 23.1% (3,170)
Derry City & Strabane (N Ireland): 24.9% (7,977); 24.0% (7,664)
Newry, Mourne & Down (N Ireland): 24.9% (10,049); 23.6% (9,543)
Southampton (SE England): 24.8% (11,198); 24.1% (10,775)
Isle of Wight (SE England): 24.7% (5,086); 22.7% (4,696)
Conwy (Wales): 24.6% (4,433); 23.1% (4,198)
Gwynedd (Wales): 24.6% (4,679); 23.0% (4,428)
Carmarthenshire (Wales): 24.5% (7,898); 23.7% (7,672)
Neath Port Talbot (Wales): 24.5% (6,039); 23.6% (5,841)
Cannock Chase (West Midlands): 24.4% (4,468); 23.7% (4,283)
Redditch (West Midlands): 24.2% (4,037); 22.0% (3,705)
South Holland (East Midlands): 24.2% (4,077); 22.9% (3,792)
Torbay (SW England): 24.2% (5,295); 22.1% (4,881)
Wyre Forest (West Midlands): 24.2% (4,085); 23.6% (4,010)
St Helens (NW England): 24.1% (7,923); 23.3% (7,628)
Wigan (NW England): 24.1% (15,097); 23.1% (14,162)
Causeway Coast & Glens (N Ireland): 23.8% (6,546); 22.7% (6,260)
Newark & Sherwood (East Midlands): 23.6% (5,102); 22.4% (4,807)
Northumberland (NE England): 23.6% (12,288); 22.8% (11,809)
Plymouth (SW England): 23.5% (10,822); 22.5% (10,355)
Cardiff (Wales): 23.4% (15,760); 23.1% (15,414)
Portsmouth (SE England): 23.4% (8,862); 22.7% (8,504)
Newcastle-under-Lyme (West Midlands): 23.3% (4,781); 22.9% (4,621)
Dover (SE England): 23.2% (4,800); 22.2% (4,551)
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (N Ireland): 23.1% (11,243); 21.4% (10,386)
Fermanagh & Omagh (N Ireland): 23.1% (5,724); 21.2% (5,249)
Bristol (SW England): 23.0% (18,844); 22.4% (18,468)
Cornwall (SW England): 23.0% (21,485); 21.7% (20,241)
Worcester (West Midlands): 23.0% (4,208); 22.8% (4,135)
Gloucester (SW England): 22.9% (5,971); 21.8% (5,596)
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk (Eastern England): 22.9% (5,891); 22.4% (5,733)
West Lindsey (East Midlands): 22.9% (3,731); 22.8% (3,690)
Bridgend (Wales): 22.7% (5,829); 21.6% (5,579)
Lancaster (NW England): 22.7% (5,265); 21.3% (4,936)
Wirral (NW England): 22.6% (13,147); 22.4% (12,989)
Tendring (Eastern England): 22.5% (5,467); 22.1% (5,281)
Wrexham (Wales): 22.5% (5,520); 21.1% (5,204)
East Suffolk (Eastern England): 22.4% (8,704); 20.4% (7,980)
Folkestone & Hythe (SE England): 22.4% (4,088); 21.2% (3,857)
Slough (SE England): 22.4% (8,997); 20.9% (8,295)
Swansea (Wales): 22.4% (9,325); 22.1% (9,062)
North Devon (SW England): 22.3% (3,683); 20.5% (3,403)
Tamworth (West Midlands): 22.3% (3,400); 21.5% (3,251)
Powys (Wales): 22.2% (4,565); 21.7% (4,475)
Sefton (NW England): 22.1% (10,559); 21.0% (9,944)
Breckland (Eastern England): 22.0% (5,246); 20.5% (4,863)
Cumberland (NW England): 22.0% (10,077); 21.2% (9,659)
Nuneaton & Bedworth (West Midlands): 22.0% (5,878); 21.3% (5,554)
West Lancashire (NW England): 22.0% (4,313); 20.8% (4,044)
Mid Ulster (N Ireland): 21.7% (7,528); 19.9% (6,903)
North Tyneside (NE England): 21.6% (8,041); 20.9% (7,810)
Forest of Dean (SW England): 21.5% (3,043); 20.2% (2,850)
Mid & East Antrim (N Ireland): 21.4% (5,520); 19.8% (5,102)
Amber Valley (East Midlands): 21.3% (4,504); 20.3% (4,300)
Herefordshire (West Midlands): 21.3% (6,423); 19.8% (5,955)
Havant (SE England): 21.2% (4,604); 20.6% (4,417)
Waltham Forest (London): 21.2% (11,779); 20.2% (11,299)
Harlow (Eastern England): 21.1% (4,486); 21.1% (4,372)
Islington (London): 21.1% (6,734); 20.6% (6,725)
North Northamptonshire (East Midlands): 21.0% (15,100); 19.9% (14,132)
Clackmannanshire (Scotland): 20.8% (1,814); 22.5% (1,953)
Erewash (East Midlands): 20.8% (4,043); 19.7% (3,797)
Greenwich (London): 20.8% (12,080); 20.4% (12,000)
North Ayrshire (Scotland): 20.8% (4,391); 24.2% (5,139)
Crawley (SE England): 20.6% (5,344); 20.1% (5,136)
North East Derbyshire (East Midlands): 20.6% (3,588); 20.1% (3,454)
Southwark (London): 20.5% (10,293); 19.9% (10,102)
East Riding of Yorkshire (Yorkshire/Humber): 20.3% (11,104); 18.8% (10,228)
Eastbourne (SE England): 20.3% (3,486); 19.6% (3,349)
Flintshire (Wales): 20.2% (5,488); 19.4% (5,304)
East Ayrshire (Scotland): 20.1% (4,082); 21.7% (4,427)
West Devon (SW England): 20.1% (1,727); 17.9% (1,561)
Brent (London): 20.0% (13,042); 18.0% (11,729)
Thurrock (Eastern England): 20.0% (8,101); 19.2% (7,702)
Antrim & Newtownabbey (N Ireland): 19.9% (5,804); 18.5% (5,384)
Camden (London): 19.9% (6,386); 20.1% (6,547)
Gravesham (SE England): 19.8% (4,576); 19.9% (4,492)
Haringey (London): 19.8% (9,378); 18.0% (8,589)
Gosport (SE England): 19.7% (2,871); 19.8% (2,896)
Lambeth (London): 19.7% (9,061); 19.1% (9,040)
Shropshire (West Midlands): 19.7% (10,245); 18.7% (9,681)
Southend-on-Sea (Eastern England): 19.6% (6,756); 18.5% (6,351)
Swale (SE England): 19.6% (6,038); 19.2% (5,825)
Wyre (NW England): 19.6% (3,553); 19.1% (3,411)
Bedford (Eastern England): 19.5% (7,483); 18.8% (7,094)
Gedling (East Midlands): 19.5% (4,072); 18.4% (3,824)
Medway (SE England): 19.5% (11,618); 19.1% (11,094)
Basildon (Eastern England): 19.3% (7,674); 18.5% (7,284)
North Warwickshire (West Midlands): 19.3% (2,226); 18.5% (2,117)
Dumfries & Galloway (Scotland): 19.2% (4,194); 20.3% (4,475)
Somerset (SW England): 19.2% (18,776); 18.2% (17,713)
Broxtowe (East Midlands): 19.1% (3,631); 18.3% (3,417)
Rother (SE England): 19.1% (2,639); 18.4% (2,532)
Fylde (NW England): 19.0% (2,333); 17.1% (2,094)
Redbridge (London): 19.0% (13,090); 16.6% (11,412)
Westmorland & Furness (NW England): 18.9% (6,451); 17.9% (6,097)
Staffordshire Moorlands (West Midlands): 18.8% (2,807); 17.9% (2,678)
Dundee (Scotland): 18.7% (4,476); 21.0% (4,934)
North Lanarkshire (Scotland): 18.7% (11,211); 20.6% (12,351)
South Kesteven (East Midlands): 18.7% (4,807); 18.1% (4,591)
Vale of Glamorgan (Wales): 18.7% (4,639); 17.4% (4,322)
Lewisham (London): 18.5% (10,256); 17.4% (9,852)
West Northamptonshire (East Midlands): 18.4% (15,520); 17.9% (14,896)
Mid Devon (SW England): 18.3% (2,644); 16.8% (2,451)
South Staffordshire (West Midlands): 18.3% (3,247); 17.2% (3,002)
Stevenage (Eastern England): 18.2% (3,358); 18.1% (3,306)
Teignbridge (SW England): 18.2% (3,925); 17.4% (3,727)
West Dunbartonshire (Scotland): 18.2% (2,734); 20.6% (3,075)
Milton Keynes (SE England): 18.1% (11,782); 17.5% (11,083)
Stafford (West Midlands): 18.1% (4,264); 17.5% (4,112)
Charnwood (East Midlands): 18.0% (5,655); 17.2% (5,335)
Croydon (London): 18.0% (14,575); 16.6% (13,330)
Enfield (London): 18.0% (12,782); 16.0% (11,417)
Fife (Scotland): 18.0% (11,038); 19.7% (12,118)
South Ribble (NW England): 18.0% (3,567); 16.3% (3,194)
Stockport (NW England): 18.0% (10,295); 17.8% (10,096)
Swindon (SW England): 18.0% (8,544); 17.0% (7,946)
High Peak (East Midlands): 17.9% (2,708); 16.9% (2,564)
Ards & North Down (N Ireland): 17.8% (5,279); 17.3% (5,128)
Cheshire West and Chester (NW England): 17.8% (11,164); 17.3% (10,772)
Oadby & Wigston (East Midlands): 17.8% (1,981); 17.3% (1,876)
Canterbury (SE England): 17.7% (4,547); 17.4% (4,386)
Hinckley & Bosworth (East Midlands): 17.7% (3,529); 16.6% (3,297)
Exeter (SW England): 17.6% (3,474); 16.8% (3,298)
Melton (East Midlands): 17.6% (1,588); 17.0% (1,507)
Warrington (NW England): 17.6% (6,898); 17.3% (6,715)
Arun (SE England): 17.4% (4,460); 16.6% (4,221)
Falkirk (Scotland): 17.4% (4,668); 19.1% (5,157)
Babergh (Eastern England): 17.2% (2,645); 16.1% (2,447)
Dorset (SW England): 17.2% (9,886); 15.7% (9,074)
Ashford (SE England): 17.1% (4,645); 17.4% (4,639)
South Ayrshire (Scotland): 17.1% (2,879); 18.0% (3,043)
North Yorkshire (Yorkshire/Humber): 17.0% (16,992); 15.8% (15,806)
Reading (SE England): 17.0% (5,760); 16.3% (5,465)
South Derbyshire (East Midlands): 17.0% (3,642); 16.4% (3,431)
Chorley (NW England): 16.9% (3,572); 16.1% (3,409)
Angus (Scotland): 16.8% (3,041); 17.8% (3,251)
Ealing (London): 16.8% (12,106); 15.4% (10,991)
Hounslow (London): 16.8% (10,071); 16.3% (9,719)
Cheltenham (SW England): 16.7% (3,485); 15.5% (3,234)
North West Leicestershire (East Midlands): 16.7% (3,262); 17.0% (3,251)
Oxford (SE England): 16.7% (4,189); 15.9% (3,987)
Malvern Hills (West Midlands): 16.6% (2,094); 15.9% (1,996)
Wychavon (West Midlands): 16.6% (3,721); 16.3% (3,596)
Hillingdon (London): 16.5% (10,961); 15.5% (10,098)
Inverclyde (Scotland): 16.5% (1,991); 18.6% (2,226)
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (SW England): 16.4% (10,816); 15.5% (10,180)
North Kesteven (East Midlands): 16.3% (3,292); 15.1% (3,042)
West Lothian (Scotland): 16.3% (5,546); 17.4% (5,884)
Colchester (Eastern England): 16.2% (6,101); 16.0% (5,898)
Harrow (London): 16.1% (8,530); 14.7% (7,676)
Moray (Scotland): 16.0% (2,477); 17.0% (2,654)
Scottish Borders (Scotland): 15.9% (2,852); 16.2% (2,938)
Solihull (West Midlands): 15.9% (6,819); 15.4% (6,557)
Braintree (Eastern England): 15.8% (4,629); 15.4% (4,472)
East Devon (SW England): 15.8% (3,840); 15.2% (3,652)
York (Yorkshire/Humber): 15.8% (4,816); 15.1% (4,613)
Castle Point (Eastern England): 15.7% (2,421); 14.8% (2,259)
Maidstone (SE England): 15.7% (5,670); 15.2% (5,371)
Lisburn & Castlereagh (N Ireland): 15.5% (4,713); 14.1% (4,267)
South Hams (SW England): 15.4% (2,160); 14.2% (1,973)
Adur (SE England): 15.3% (1,773); 13.9% (1,627)
Blaby (East Midlands): 15.2% (3,005); 14.7% (2,882)
Cheshire East (NW England): 15.2% (11,024); 14.6% (10,351)
Highland (Scotland): 15.2% (5,602); 16.0% (5,955)
Monmouthshire (Wales): 15.2% (2,268); 14.7% (2,196)
Renfrewshire (Scotland): 15.2% (4,613); 16.6% (4,943)
Lichfield (West Midlands): 15.0% (2,772); 14.5% (2,639)
Mid Suffolk (Eastern England): 15.0% (2,610); 14.2% (2,410)
North Somerset (SW England): 15.0% (5,816); 14.0% (5,404)
Dartford (SE England): 14.9% (4,096); 14.4% (3,870)
Watford (Eastern England): 14.9% (3,266); 14.1% (3,052)
West Suffolk (Eastern England): 14.9% (5,014); 14.4% (4,674)
Worthing (SE England): 14.9% (2,759); 14.0% (2,633)
Derbyshire Dales (East Midlands): 14.8% (1,523); 14.4% (1,499)
Argyll & Bute (Scotland): 14.7% (1,813); 15.6% (1,957)
Maldon (Eastern England): 14.6% (1,627); 14.1% (1,554)
New Forest (SE England): 14.6% (3,873); 13.6% (3,659)
Wiltshire (SW England): 14.6% (13,291); 13.4% (12,290)
Havering (London): 14.5% (7,961); 14.3% (7,664)
Stroud (SW England): 14.5% (3,083); 13.8% (2,941)
Tewkesbury (SW England): 14.5% (2,668); 13.5% (2,421)
South Lanarkshire (Scotland): 14.4% (8,069); 16.3% (9,008)
Wandsworth (London): 14.4% (7,574); 13.4% (7,175)
Westminster (London): 14.4% (3,815); 14.2% (3,814)
Brighton & Hove (SE England): 14.3% (5,834); 13.9% (5,756)
Broadland (Eastern England): 14.3% (3,120); 13.6% (2,938)
Trafford (NW England): 14.3% (7,111); 13.6% (6,727)
Rugby (West Midlands): 14.2% (3,326); 13.8% (3,148)
Broxbourne (Eastern England): 14.0% (2,800); 14.0% (2,760)
Chichester (SE England): 14.0% (2,783); 14.4% (2,824)
South Norfolk (Eastern England): 14.0% (3,600); 13.4% (3,383)
Hammersmith & Fulham (London): 13.8% (3,904); 13.7% (3,928)
Lewes (SE England): 13.8% (2,282); 13.3% (2,209)
Huntingdonshire (Eastern England): 13.7% (4,623); 13.2% (4,408)
Bexley (London): 13.6% (7,009); 13.3% (6,741)
Cambridge (Eastern England): 13.5% (2,899); 13.0% (2,771)
Stirling (Scotland): 13.4% (1,964); 13.6% (2,001)
Epping Forest (Eastern England): 13.3% (3,373); 13.1% (3,299)
Merton (London): 13.3% (5,585); 13.0% (5,509)
Midlothian (Scotland): 13.3% (2,461); 14.6% (2,679)
Perth & Kinross (Scotland): 13.3% (3,196); 14.5% (3,478)
Na h-Eileanan Siar (Scotland): 13.2% (511); 11.2% (445)
Welwyn Hatfield (Eastern England): 13.2% (3,020); 12.7% (2,880)
Barnet (London): 13.1% (10,763); 11.7% (9,508)
Rushmoor (SE England): 13.1% (2,535); 12.1% (2,311)
Wealden (SE England): 13.1% (3,580); 12.9% (3,482)
Cherwell (SE England): 12.9% (4,093); 12.5% (3,890)
Ribble Valley (NW England): 12.7% (1,342); 11.7% (1,225)
South Gloucestershire (SW England): 12.7% (6,973); 12.1% (6,527)
Bromsgrove (West Midlands): 12.6% (2,326); 12.2% (2,253)
Rutland (East Midlands): 12.6% (830); 10.8% (721)
Buckinghamshire (SE England): 12.5% (14,165); 12.2% (13,696)
Central Bedfordshire (Eastern England): 12.5% (7,616); 12.2% (7,206)
Tonbridge & Malling (SE England): 12.5% (3,391); 12.1% (3,258)
East Cambridgeshire (Eastern England): 12.4% (2,081); 11.8% (1,950)
Aberdeen (Scotland): 12.3% (4,543); 14.5% (5,154)
Dacorum (Eastern England): 12.3% (3,936); 12.0% (3,804)
Orkney Islands (Scotland): 12.3% (426); 12.5% (436)
Stratford-on-Avon (West Midlands): 12.3% (2,879); 12.0% (2,736)
City of Edinburgh (Scotland): 12.1% (9,190); 13.0% (9,785)
Cotswold (SW England): 12.1% (1,760); 11.4% (1,667)
Sevenoaks (SE England): 12.1% (2,876); 12.1% (2,903)
North Hertfordshire (Eastern England): 11.8% (3,020); 12.3% (3,159)
Rochford (Eastern England): 11.8% (1,828); 11.4% (1,747)
Spelthorne (SE England): 11.8% (2,371); 11.7% (2,324)
Woking (SE England): 11.8% (2,448); 11.1% (2,315)
Basingstoke & Deane (SE England): 11.7% (4,217); 10.9% (3,897)
Chelmsford (Eastern England): 11.7% (4,091); 11.8% (4,041)
Harborough (East Midlands): 11.7% (2,092); 11.0% (1,934)
Bath & North East Somerset (SW England): 11.6% (3,726); 11.2% (3,589)
East Lothian (Scotland): 11.6% (2,341); 12.4% (2,503)
Hertsmere (Eastern England): 11.6% (2,523); 11.2% (2,434)
Sutton (London): 11.4% (5,081); 10.9% (4,839)
Eastleigh (SE England): 11.3% (3,037); 10.7% (2,856)
Test Valley (SE England): 11.3% (2,772); 10.6% (2,569)
Tunbridge Wells (SE England): 11.3% (2,640); 11.2% (2,587)
East Hampshire (SE England): 11.2% (2,486); 10.6% (2,330)
West Berkshire (SE England): 11.0% (3,398); 10.5% (3,239)
Runnymede (SE England): 10.7% (1,677); 10.5% (1,638)
Fareham (SE England): 10.4% (1,922); 10.0% (1,868)
Warwick (West Midlands): 10.3% (2,736); 10.8% (2,789)
West Oxfordshire (SE England): 10.3% (2,171); 10.0% (2,080)
Kensington & Chelsea (London): 10.1% (2,056); 10.2% (2,096)
Tandridge (SE England): 10.1% (1,744); 9.2% (1,609)
Bracknell Forest (SE England): 9.9% (2,495); 9.7% (2,422)
Bromley (London): 9.8% (6,334); 9.9% (6,368)
Horsham (SE England): 9.8% (2,609); 9.5% (2,517)
Brentwood (Eastern England): 9.7% (1,428); 10.0% (1,456)
Vale of White Horse (SE England): 9.7% (2,744); 8.9% (2,450)
Rushcliffe (East Midlands): 9.6% (2,167); 9.3% (2,057)
Winchester (SE England): 9.5% (2,278); 9.3% (2,152)
Surrey Heath (SE England): 9.4% (1,593); 8.6% (1,439)
Aberdeenshire (Scotland): 9.3% (4,462); 9.9% (4,791)
Kingston upon Thames (London): 9.3% (3,039); 8.8% (2,868)
Reigate & Banstead (SE England): 9.3% (2,911); 9.0% (2,807)
South Cambridgeshire (Eastern England): 9.3% (3,119); 9.5% (3,102)
Three Rivers (Eastern England): 9.3% (1,742); 8.7% (1,624)
Isles of Scilly (SW England): 9.2% (30); 6.5% (22)
Shetland Islands (Scotland): 9.2% (374); 9.4% (390)
Guildford (SE England): 9.1% (2,308); 8.9% (2,233)
Uttlesford (Eastern England): 9.1% (1,634); 8.5% (1,526)
South Oxfordshire (SE England): 8.9% (2,488); 8.6% (2,398)
Windsor & Maidenhead (SE England): 8.8% (2,639); 8.7% (2,601)
East Hertfordshire (Eastern England): 8.5% (2,514); 8.3% (2,430)
Mole Valley (SE England): 8.3% (1,262); 8.0% (1,214)
East Dunbartonshire (Scotland): 8.2% (1,580); 9.2% (1,762)
Mid Sussex (SE England): 8.2% (2,519); 7.8% (2,323)
St Albans (Eastern England): 8.2% (2,612); 7.9% (2,545)
East Renfrewshire (Scotland): 8.0% (1,575); 8.4% (1,638)
Hart (SE England): 7.3% (1,402); 6.8% (1,301)
Epsom & Ewell (SE England): 7.1% (1,193); 6.8% (1,128)
Waverley (SE England): 7.1% (1,802); 6.9% (1,733)
Wokingham (SE England): 7.1% (2,733); 7.2% (2,742)
Elmbridge (SE England): 6.4% (1,921); 6.3% (1,910)
Richmond upon Thames (London): 5.6% (2,213); 5.5% (2,160)