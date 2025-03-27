Proportion of children living in low income families, by local area

Here is a full list of the proportion of children under 16 in the UK living in families classed as having relative low income in 2023/24, by local authority.

The figures have been published by the Department for Work & Pensions.

Relative low income is defined here as any family claiming child benefit and at least one other household benefit (such as universal credit, tax credits or housing benefit) at any point in the financial year.

The list reads, from left to right: name of local authority; region or nation (in brackets); proportion of children in relative low income families in 2023/24; number (in brackets) of children in 2023/24; proportion of children in 2022/23; number (in brackets) of children in 2022/23.

The list is ranked by the proportion in 2023/24, starting with the highest.