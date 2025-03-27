Police appeal after man jailed for firearms offence absconds from prison

Police have appealed for help after a man who was jailed for a life-threatening firearms offence absconded from prison.

Brian Odour, 34, failed to return to HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.

He was previously granted a temporary licence of leave from the open prison, but was told he needed to return after it was revoked.

Odour was jailed after being convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, the force said.

MyLondon reported Odour was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court in April 2018, after being caught by police officers with a fully working firearm and four rounds of ammunition.

He is around 6ft tall and of medium build, and is known to frequent Bushey in Hertfordshire, Dunstable and Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire and Hayes, Hammersmith, Fulham and Edgware in London.

Investigating officer Claire Busby said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Brian Odour.

“If you see Odour, do not approach him and call 999 instead.”

Anyone with information on Odour’s whereabouts has been asked to call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250146127, or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.